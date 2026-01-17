South Carolina women's basketball vs. Coppin State: How to watch, TV, streaming, live updates

On Sunday, the No. 2 South Carolina women’s basketball team travels to Baltimore, Maryland, to play the Coppin State Eagles. Here’s how you can follow all of the action.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Who: South Carolina (18-1, 5-0 SEC) at Coppin State (4-15, 2-2 MEAC)

When: Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, Noon EST

Where: PEC Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

🏀 Attention: Follow along on the NEW Women’s Basketball Forum (beginning approximately 30 minutes before tip-off). Don’t miss any of the action!

How to watch, listen: South Carolina vs. Coppin State

TV/What Channel? The game will not be broadcast on traditional television.

Video streaming: The game will be streamed on EPSN+, which requires a subscription.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Announcers: Kyle Borg and Ramona Riley-Bozier will be on the call.

Local radio/streaming: The South Carolina radio broadcast will air on 107.5 in Columbia, with Brad Muller on the call. The pregame show will begin at 11:30 a.m.

There are several streaming options, including this direct link to the broadcast.

Satellite radio: The South Carolina radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM Channel 84.

Betting odds: South Carolina vs. Coppin State

As of 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, BetMGM has not posted betting information for the game.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Champions

On BetMGM, as of Saturday afternoon, UConn is listed as the favorite (-200) to win the NCAA Women’s Tournament (a $200 bet would result in a $100 payout). The Huskies are followed by South Carolina (+600), UCLA (+700), Texas (+700), and LSU (+1200).

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Predictions: South Carolina vs. Coppin State

Computer Predictions

Massey Ratings predicts a score of South Carolina 92-Coppin State 35, with a 100% chance of the Gamecocks winning.

Bart Torvik predicts a score of South Carolina 88-Coppin State 44, with a 100% chance of the Gamecocks winning.

GamecockCentral Prediction

South Carolina 96-Coppin State 40

Injury report: South Carolina vs. Coppin State

Ashlyn Watkins is out for the 2025-26 season (and not with the team) while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January of 2025. Chloe Kitts is out for the 2025-26 season with a torn right ACL.

🏀 Attention: Follow along on the NEW Women’s Basketball Forum (beginning approximately 30 minutes before tip-off). Don’t miss any of the action!