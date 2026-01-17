South Carolina women's basketball vs. Coppin State: How to watch, TV, streaming, live updates
On Sunday, the No. 2 South Carolina women’s basketball team travels to Baltimore, Maryland, to play the Coppin State Eagles. Here’s how you can follow all of the action.
Who: South Carolina (18-1, 5-0 SEC) at Coppin State (4-15, 2-2 MEAC)
When: Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, Noon EST
Where: PEC Arena, Baltimore, Maryland
Live updates: South Carolina vs. Coppin State
How to watch, listen: South Carolina vs. Coppin State
TV/What Channel? The game will not be broadcast on traditional television.
Video streaming: The game will be streamed on EPSN+, which requires a subscription.
Announcers: Kyle Borg and Ramona Riley-Bozier will be on the call.
Local radio/streaming: The South Carolina radio broadcast will air on 107.5 in Columbia, with Brad Muller on the call. The pregame show will begin at 11:30 a.m.
There are several streaming options, including this direct link to the broadcast.
Satellite radio: The South Carolina radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM Channel 84.
Betting odds: South Carolina vs. Coppin State
As of 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, BetMGM has not posted betting information for the game.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Champions
On BetMGM, as of Saturday afternoon, UConn is listed as the favorite (-200) to win the NCAA Women’s Tournament (a $200 bet would result in a $100 payout). The Huskies are followed by South Carolina (+600), UCLA (+700), Texas (+700), and LSU (+1200).
Predictions: South Carolina vs. Coppin State
Computer Predictions
Massey Ratings predicts a score of South Carolina 92-Coppin State 35, with a 100% chance of the Gamecocks winning.
Bart Torvik predicts a score of South Carolina 88-Coppin State 44, with a 100% chance of the Gamecocks winning.
GamecockCentral Prediction
South Carolina 96-Coppin State 40
Injury report: South Carolina vs. Coppin State
Ashlyn Watkins is out for the 2025-26 season (and not with the team) while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January of 2025. Chloe Kitts is out for the 2025-26 season with a torn right ACL.
