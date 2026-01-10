South Carolina women's basketball vs. Georgia: How to watch, TV, streaming, live updates

On Sunday, the No. 3 South Carolina women’s basketball team hosts the Georgia Bulldogs. Here’s how you can follow all of the action.

Who: Georgia (15-2, 1-2 SEC) at South Carolina (16-1, 3-0 SEC)

When: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, 2 p.m. EST

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch, listen: South Carolina vs. Georgia

TV/What Channel? The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Video streaming: Use your authenticated TV provider credentials to stream the game on espn.com. Alternatively, you can subscribe to ESPN Unlimited.

Announcers: Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty will be on the call.

Local radio/streaming: The South Carolina radio broadcast will air on 107.5 in Columbia, with Brad Muller on the call. The pregame show will begin at 1:30 p.m.

There are several streaming options, including this direct link to the broadcast.

Satellite radio: The South Carolina radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM Channel 190.

Betting odds: South Carolina vs. Georgia

As of 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, BetMGM has not posted betting information for the game.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Champions

On BetMGM, as of Saturday morning, UConn is listed as the favorite (-200) to win the NCAA Women’s Tournament (a $200 bet would result in a $100 payout). The Huskies are followed by Texas (+800), South Carolina (+800), UCLA (+850), and LSU (+1100).

Predictions: South Carolina vs. Georgia

Computer Predictions

Massey Ratings predicts a score of South Carolina 82-Georgia 54, with a 98% chance of the Gamecocks winning.

Bart Torvik predicts a score of South Carolina 81-Georgia 57, with a 98% chance of the Gamecocks winning.

GamecockCentral Prediction

South Carolina 89-Georgia 61

Injury report: South Carolina vs. Georgia

South Carolina’s availability report will be released on Saturday night, and could change for the first time in 2026. After missing the last 3.5 games with a sprained left ankle, Ta’Niya Latson is nearing her return. She participated in the portion of practice open to the media on Friday.

Ashlyn Watkins is out for the 2025-26 season (and not with the team) while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January of 2025. Chloe Kitts is out for the 2025-26 season with a torn right ACL.

