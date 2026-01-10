South Carolina women's basketball vs. Georgia: How to watch, TV, streaming, live updates
On Sunday, the No. 3 South Carolina women’s basketball team hosts the Georgia Bulldogs. Here’s how you can follow all of the action.
Who: Georgia (15-2, 1-2 SEC) at South Carolina (16-1, 3-0 SEC)
When: Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, 2 p.m. EST
Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina
Live updates: South Carolina vs. Georgia
How to watch, listen: South Carolina vs. Georgia
TV/What Channel? The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Video streaming: Use your authenticated TV provider credentials to stream the game on espn.com. Alternatively, you can subscribe to ESPN Unlimited.
Announcers: Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty will be on the call.
Local radio/streaming: The South Carolina radio broadcast will air on 107.5 in Columbia, with Brad Muller on the call. The pregame show will begin at 1:30 p.m.
There are several streaming options, including this direct link to the broadcast.
Satellite radio: The South Carolina radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM Channel 190.
Betting odds: South Carolina vs. Georgia
As of 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, BetMGM has not posted betting information for the game.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Champions
On BetMGM, as of Saturday morning, UConn is listed as the favorite (-200) to win the NCAA Women’s Tournament (a $200 bet would result in a $100 payout). The Huskies are followed by Texas (+800), South Carolina (+800), UCLA (+850), and LSU (+1100).
Predictions: South Carolina vs. Georgia
Computer Predictions
Massey Ratings predicts a score of South Carolina 82-Georgia 54, with a 98% chance of the Gamecocks winning.
Bart Torvik predicts a score of South Carolina 81-Georgia 57, with a 98% chance of the Gamecocks winning.
GamecockCentral Prediction
South Carolina 89-Georgia 61
Injury report: South Carolina vs. Georgia
South Carolina’s availability report will be released on Saturday night, and could change for the first time in 2026. After missing the last 3.5 games with a sprained left ankle, Ta’Niya Latson is nearing her return. She participated in the portion of practice open to the media on Friday.
Ashlyn Watkins is out for the 2025-26 season (and not with the team) while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January of 2025. Chloe Kitts is out for the 2025-26 season with a torn right ACL.
