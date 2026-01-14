South Carolina women's basketball vs. Texas: How to watch, TV, streaming, live updates
On Thursday, the No. 2 South Carolina women’s basketball team hosts the No. 4 Texas Longhorns. Here’s how you can follow all of the action.
NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀
Who: Texas (18-1, 3-1 SEC) at South Carolina (17-1, 4-0 SEC)
When: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, 7 p.m. EST
Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina
Live updates: South Carolina vs. Texas
🏀 Attention: Follow along on the NEW Women’s Basketball Forum (beginning approximately 30 minutes before tip-off). Don’t miss any of the action!
How to watch, listen: South Carolina vs. Texas
TV/What Channel? The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Video streaming: Use your authenticated TV provider credentials to stream the game on espn.com. Alternatively, you can subscribe to ESPN Unlimited.
🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!
Announcers: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe will be on the call.
Local radio/streaming: The South Carolina radio broadcast will air on 106.7 in Columbia, with Brad Muller on the call. The pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m.
There are several streaming options, including this direct link to the broadcast.
Satellite radio: The South Carolina radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM Channel 81.
Betting odds: South Carolina vs. Texas
As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, BetMGM has not posted betting information.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Champions
On BetMGM, as of Saturday morning, UConn is listed as the favorite (-200) to win the NCAA Women’s Tournament (a $200 bet would result in a $100 payout). The Huskies are followed by South Carolina (+800), Texas (+800), UCLA (+850), and LSU (+1500).
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Josiah Thompson
OL returning!
- 2Live
💥 Portal Headquarters
South Carolina hub
- 3Hot
Hot Board
Details on each South Carolina transfer commit
- 4
Jalewis Solomon
DB staying in Columbia
- 5Trending
Monday portal intel
Running back information
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!
Predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas
Computer Predictions
Massey Ratings predicts a score of South Carolina 73-Texas 66, with a 69% chance of the Gamecocks winning.
Bart Torvik predicts a score of South Carolina 73-Texas 71, with a 60% chance of the Gamecocks winning.
GamecockCentral Prediction
South Carolina 77-Texas 72
Injury report: South Carolina vs. Texas
Newcomer Alicia Tournebize is expected to play against Texas.
Ashlyn Watkins is out for the 2025-26 season (and not with the team) while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January of 2025. Chloe Kitts is out for the 2025-26 season with a torn right ACL.
🏀 Attention: Follow along on the NEW Women’s Basketball Forum (beginning approximately 30 minutes before tip-off). Don’t miss any of the action!