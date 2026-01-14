South Carolina women's basketball vs. Texas: How to watch, TV, streaming, live updates

On Thursday, the No. 2 South Carolina women’s basketball team hosts the No. 4 Texas Longhorns. Here’s how you can follow all of the action.

Who: Texas (18-1, 3-1 SEC) at South Carolina (17-1, 4-0 SEC)

When: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch, listen: South Carolina vs. Texas

TV/What Channel? The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Video streaming: Use your authenticated TV provider credentials to stream the game on espn.com. Alternatively, you can subscribe to ESPN Unlimited.

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe will be on the call.

Local radio/streaming: The South Carolina radio broadcast will air on 106.7 in Columbia, with Brad Muller on the call. The pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

There are several streaming options, including this direct link to the broadcast.

Satellite radio: The South Carolina radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM Channel 81.

Betting odds: South Carolina vs. Texas

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, BetMGM has not posted betting information.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Champions

On BetMGM, as of Saturday morning, UConn is listed as the favorite (-200) to win the NCAA Women’s Tournament (a $200 bet would result in a $100 payout). The Huskies are followed by South Carolina (+800), Texas (+800), UCLA (+850), and LSU (+1500).

Predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas

Computer Predictions

Massey Ratings predicts a score of South Carolina 73-Texas 66, with a 69% chance of the Gamecocks winning.

Bart Torvik predicts a score of South Carolina 73-Texas 71, with a 60% chance of the Gamecocks winning.

GamecockCentral Prediction

South Carolina 77-Texas 72

Injury report: South Carolina vs. Texas

Newcomer Alicia Tournebize is expected to play against Texas.

Ashlyn Watkins is out for the 2025-26 season (and not with the team) while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January of 2025. Chloe Kitts is out for the 2025-26 season with a torn right ACL.

