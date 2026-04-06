South Carolina women's basketball in top five of ESPN's way-too-early 2026-2027 rankings

The 2025-2026 South Carolina women’s basketball season ended with an Easter loss to the UCLA Bruins in the national title game. Following that defeat, ESPN’s Charlie Creme revealed that he has high hopes for the 2026-2027 edition of the Gamecocks.

Shortly after the confetti fell on Sunday, Creme published his way-too-early rankings for next year. South Carolina slotted in at No. 3 overall.

Below is what Creme had to say about Dawn Staley’s upcoming squad:

“Last offseason, Dawn Staley hit the portal adeptly and strategically to get Ta’Niya Latson and Madina Okot. Now, they must be replaced. More difficult will be losing the leadership and winning attitude of Raven Johnson. But Joyce Edwards, Tessa Johnson, Maddy McDaniel, and Agot Makeer — all top-15 recruits in the past three years — make up a pretty good foundation, with McDaniel expected to assume the full-time point guard role. Staley will no doubt attract more talent in the portal, too, and if Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins return healthy, the Gamecocks could be staring at a seventh consecutive Final Four.”

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Now, it should be noted that the transfer portal opened earlier this morning, meaning player movement will still happen all over the country. Plus, South Carolina fans know better than most that offseason injuries can strike.

Some programs have high school recruiting classes that are not yet complete; both Tennessee and Clemson had five-star recruits back out of their NLIs over the weekend, and Gamecock commit Jerzy Robinson and some others cannot officially sign until mid-April.

Then, there is the uncertainty around Madina Okot’s appeal for an extra year of eligibility and the return from injuries for Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins.

Simply put, a way-too-early ranking cannot account for any of those things, despite their importance.

Even still, South Carolina’s high place in these rankings bodes well. The Gamecocks then, as they always do, should expect to compete at a national level again next season.

USC loses star guards Raven Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson, a major locker room piece in Maryam Dauda, and could also lose Okot.

However, the Gamecocks have a long list of talented players with eligibility to return, a five-star commitment and two four-star signees coming in, and a motivated Dawn Staley who will be on the hunt once again in the transfer portal.

As evidenced by making six Final Fours in a row, South Carolina doesn’t do rebuilds under Coach Staley; instead, the Gamecocks reload.

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Carolina is one of six overall Southeastern Conference teams in Creme’s top 18. The Gamecocks are the second SEC squad in the rankings, behind only the Texas Longhorns.

Below is Creme’s entire way-too-early top 25.

UConn Huskies Texas Longhorns South Carolina Gamecocks LSU Tigers Michigan Wolverines Southern Cal Trojans Duke Blue Devils Louisville Cardinals Iowa Hawkeyes Vanderbilt Commodores North Carolina Tar Heels Ohio State Buckeyes Maryland Terrapins Kentucky Wildcats Oregon Ducks Illinois Fighting Illini Washington Huskies Oklahoma Sooners Minnesota Golden Gophers Villanova Wildcats Notre Dame Fighting Irish NC State Wolfpack Nebraska Cornhuskers Virginia Tech Hokies Faifield Stags

Also considered: Colorado Buffaloes, Princeton Tigers, Clemson Tigers