South Carolina women's basketball: Wednesday night availability report

The first SEC women’s basketball availability report was released on Wednesday night. Three Gamecocks are listed on the report.

As expected, South Carolina senior guard Ta’Niya Latson is listed as OUT. Chloe Kitts and Alicia Tournebize are also listed as out. Kitts is out for the season with a torn ACL and Tournebize has yet to practice with the team while she waits for paperwork to be cleared.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dawn Staley said that Latson did not practice and would not play on Thursday.

“No practice today, won’t play tomorrow,” she said.

Staley added that she doesn’t know if Latson will be available on Sunday at Florida.

“We’ll take it day-by-day. I’m hoping, I’m praying. If not, we’ve got to keep going,” she said.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Latson is averaging 16.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. She is shooting 51.9% from the floor and 41.7% from three, both career-highs. She is South Carolina’s second-leading scorer and a crucial part of its transition game.

Latson was injured against Providence when she was driving for a transition layup with 4:18 left in the half. It was unclear on replays if Latson stepped on the defender’s foot or simply took a wrong step, but as she tried to go up for the layup, Latson lost her balance and fell, immediately grabbing her foot in pain.

Alabama listed Eris Lester as OUT. Lester has played sparingly this season after suffering a season-ending leg injury in March.

Forward Essence Cody dealt with a leg injury in December and missed four games, but she returned for the Crimson Tide’s last game before Christmas and is not listed.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Other notable players

Kailyn Gilbert is OUT for LSU. Aaliyah Crump is OUT for Texas.

View the full report HERE.