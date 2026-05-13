South Carolina women's basketball: What does the return of Ashlyn Watkins mean for the Gamecocks?

Forward Ashlyn Watkins has officially rejoined the Gamecocks after sitting out last season. What does her return mean for South Carolina?

Is Watkins ready to play?

Watkins tore her ACL in January 2025 and had surgery that same month. She opted to sit out last season in part because she would have likely missed at least half of the season.

Watkins was around the team last season and continued to rehabilitate her knee. She ramped up her workouts in the spring and has been working out regularly with sports performance coach Molly Binetti since the end of April.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

By the time the season starts in November, Watkins will be 21 months removed from surgery. Everyone is different, but that is plenty of time to be fully recovered. She also has all summer to get back into game shape, just like her teammates.

Swatkins

Watkins gives South Carolina its first imposing shot-blocker since… checks notes… Ashlyn Watkins.

Watkins was South Carolina’s leader in total blocks (91) in 2023-24. Kamilla Cardoso won SEC Defensive Player of the Year that season, but Watkins was actually South Carolina’s best defender because of her ability to switch on screens and guard the perimeter.

All three of South Carolina’s national championship teams have had a game-changer protecting the rim. The 2026-27 team now has one in Watkins.

Missing piece

Going into the offseason, the Gamecocks needed to replace seniors Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, and Madina Okot. They brought in transfer Jordan Lee and freshman Jerzy Robinson to replace Latson, but still needed a point guard and a post.

South Carolina wasn’t able to add a point guard, and never even looked for another post because it had Watkins coming back. She isn’t 6-7 like Cardoso or 6-6 like Okot, but because of her strength and jumping ability (four career dunks), Watkins plays bigger than 6-3.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Watkins averaged 7.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.0 steals for her career. In 2023-24, her last full season, she averaged 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals.

Watkins isn’t as much of an offensive threat as Okot or Cardoso, but with Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts, a talented backcourt, and hopefully an improved Alicia Tournebize, South Carolina doesn’t need Watkins to be a scorer.

Full-nesters

Watkins brings South Carolina’s roster to 15 players, which is the limit. The transfer portal is closed, which means any player who wants to transfer would have to sit out a year. It is highly unlikely any current Gamecocks will leave, although they know from experience it can happen (see: Cooper, Talaysia).