South Carolina women's basketball: What Jordan Lee's commitment means for the Gamecocks

South Carolina made a splash, getting a commitment from former Texas guard Jordan Lee. What does it mean for the Gamecocks?

Athletic shooter

Lee is listed at 6-0, can shoot, and drive the ball. That’s about all you need to know.

In Phoenix, Dawn Staley said the Gamecocks needed to get more athletic at the guard position. Lee more than fits that description.

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She averaged 13.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season as a starter at Texas. As a freshman, Lee averaged 5.7 points in less than 20 minutes per game.

Lee was Texas’ second-leading scorer last season, and even as a freshman, she was the Longhorns’ best perimeter scoring threat.

Lee is a career 36.2% three-point shooter despite being Texas’ only consistent three-point threat. She should shoot even better on a team with more balance.

I know you

South Carolina heavily recruited Lee out of high school, and obviously knows her well from the seven games against Texas in the last two seasons.

Lee had some of the best games of her career against the Gamecocks. She led Texas with 16 points in the 2025 Final Four loss. Last season, Lee again led Texas with 19 points in the Thanksgiving win over South Carolina in Las Vegas.

She added 10 points in the January loss in Columbia, and then 12 points in the win in the SEC tournament championship game.

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Bringing in Lee not only makes South Carolina better, but it also weakens the Gamecocks’ main conference rival, Texas. Lee was the all-important floorspacer who helped create space for Madison Booker. She was basically the only three-point threat for the notoriously three-point-averse Longhorns.

Shooting

Last season, Tessa Johnson was practically South Carolina’s only floor spacer. When 6-6 Madina Okot was your second-best three-point shooter, you know there’s room for improvement.

The Gamecocks certainly appear to have addressed that shortcoming. Lee can step in and immediately be an athletic three-and-D wing. Incoming freshmen Jerzy Robinson and Kaeli Wynn are both strong three-point shooters.

Rising sophomore Agot Makeer struggled from three during the regular season, but shot over 46% in the NCAA Tournament and also won the preseason three-point contest. There’s a good reason to think her postseason performance is closer to what should be the norm.

Now South Carolina adds Lee, who made 42 threes as a freshman and 72 last season. That’s a lot of good shooters.