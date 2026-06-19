South Carolina women's basketball: What should the new Nike uniforms look like?

Nike takes over as South Carolina’s uniform provider on July 1, and the Gamecocks will be getting new uniforms. Before we see what the swoosh has in mind, try your hand at designing new uniforms for the Gamecocks.

According to the apparel contract between South Carolina and Nike, Nike will provide South Carolina with new uniforms beginning with the 2026-27 season. The uniforms will be based on the “Paris uniform chassis” that Nike designed for USA Basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nike will provide the Gamecocks with a “full redesign” of at least four new uniforms. The contract allows four years for Nike to complete the redesign, but there’s a chance the redesign will happen in time for the first season.

There is also an “A’ja Wilson Integration” clause in the contract. As part of the agreement, South Carolina will wear Wilson’s signature shoe, the A’Two, in garnet and black. Nike will also “explore A’ja Wilson travel and other team gear.”

Questions about this story? Chris Wellbaum is discussing it with subscribers on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Wilson’s star logo could be a part of the new gear. It’s also possible that Dawn Staley’s long-dormant S5 logo, created for her signature shoe in 1999, could be resurrected.

Nike’s WNBA uniforms – and Under Armour’s women’s basketball uniforms – have the name on back under the number. But the Paris uniform chassis has the name on back above the number. You can use either style.

There are several sites where you can design a basketball uniform. Nike has a uniform builder (the Paris chassis appears to be called “Pinnacle Slam” here). If you want more options, this builder lets you be more adventurous. You could always design it freehand, either digitally or on paper.

Take a screenshot or photo of your design and submit it on the Women’s Basketball Forum on GamecockCentral. You can add a brief description of your design if you want. Send it to Chris Wellbaum as a DM or post it on the thread for this story.

I’ll pick my favorites and share those on June 26. The winner gets bragging rights as the GamecockCentral uniform design guru.