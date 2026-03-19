South Carolina women's basketball: What the Gamecock freshmen said about their first NCAA Tournament

After South Carolina’s Selection Sunday watch party, the Gamecocks’ three freshmen met with the media. Here’s what Agot Makeer, Ayla McDowell, and Alicia Tournebize had to say ahead of their first NCAA Tournament.

This was your first selection show experience. What was it like waiting to hear your name called and then seeing the bracket?

Makeer: I think we’re super excited, anxious. We had options, three or four, and we knew that, so it was just waiting. We’re super excited.

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Tournebize: Yeah, it’s super exciting to see how everything works, because for me everything is, really new here, so I’m really excited to see.

McDowell: It’s a great experience, something that a lot of people want to experience. So just very grateful to be here.

What have the veterans told you about getting ready for the tournament?

Makeer: I think they told us the hardest part of the chapter because it’s win or go home. There’s no do over, there’s no “Oh, we’re going to get them next time.” You have to win. So I think them pouring into us and just like having that experience has been really good.

What was the biggest benefit of having some time off?

Makeer: I think rest, obviously in the SEC tournament, you saw a little bit of fatigue, but just getting the mindset that we don’t have any rest, this is our chance to get rested. I think that was the most important.

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Did you do anything during the week off?

McDowell: We had our respective times off. We took care of our bodies and, you know, we just couldn’t wait to get back to work.

How beneficial was the experience against Texas and getting extended playing time?

Makeer: Yeah, I think it was super exciting because we know our starters are gonna show up all the time, but having the opportunity for the bench to come in and try to produce and make an impact, I think we took advantage of that opportunity and going to the tournament, we have more people who can make an impact on the high level games. I think we’re excited.