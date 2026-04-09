South Carolina women's basketball: Where the Gamecocks project to go in the WNBA Draft

On Wednesday, South Carolina confirmed that Madina Okot’s appeal for additional eligibility had been denied by the NCAA. That means Okot, like her fellow seniors, is headed to the WNBA. Where are the Gamecocks projected to go in the Draft?

The WNBA Draft will be held on Monday, April 13. Players had to declare for the draft by April 3 or, if they were still playing in the NCAA Tournament, 48 hours after their final game. That deadline was on Tuesday evening for the Gamecocks.

The WNBA has not released the official list of draft-eligible players yet, but Okot was the only player whose status was in any doubt.

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South Carolina has four players who could be selected in the draft this season: Okot, Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, and Maryam Dauda. Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins could have declared, but are not believed to have done so.

Maryam Dauda

I’ll start with Dauda because she is not expected to be picked. Dauda plans to play overseas and has been invited to try out for the Nigerian national team.

Raven Johnson

ESPN: 10th – Indiana Fever

Title IX Sports: 7th – Portland Fire

USA Today: 9th -Washington Mystics

Bleacher Report: 11th – Washington Mystics

CBS Sports: 6th – Toronto Tempo

The Athletic: 10th – Indiana Fever

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Ta’Niya Latson

ESPN: 13th – Atlanta Dream

Title IX Sports: 9th -Washington Mystics

USA Today: 7th – Portland Fire

Bleacher Report: 8th – Golden State Valkyries

CBS Sports: 10th – Indiana Fever

The Athletic: 8th – Golden State Valkyries

Madina Okot

ESPN: 15th – Connecticut Sun

Title IX Sports: 16 – Seattle Storm

USA Today: 13th – Atlanta Dream

Bleacher Report: 12th – Connecticut Sun

CBS Sports: 13th – Atlanta Dream

The Athletic: 15th – Connecticut Sun