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South Carolina women's basketball: Where the Gamecocks project to go in the WNBA Draft

On3 imageby: Chris Wellbaum23 minutes agoChrisWellbaum

On Wednesday, South Carolina confirmed that Madina Okot’s appeal for additional eligibility had been denied by the NCAA. That means Okot, like her fellow seniors, is headed to the WNBA. Where are the Gamecocks projected to go in the Draft?

The WNBA Draft will be held on Monday, April 13. Players had to declare for the draft by April 3 or, if they were still playing in the NCAA Tournament, 48 hours after their final game. That deadline was on Tuesday evening for the Gamecocks.

The WNBA has not released the official list of draft-eligible players yet, but Okot was the only player whose status was in any doubt.

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South Carolina has four players who could be selected in the draft this season: Okot, Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, and Maryam Dauda. Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins could have declared, but are not believed to have done so.

Maryam Dauda

I’ll start with Dauda because she is not expected to be picked. Dauda plans to play overseas and has been invited to try out for the Nigerian national team.

Raven Johnson

ESPN: 10th – Indiana Fever
Title IX Sports: 7th – Portland Fire
USA Today: 9th -Washington Mystics
Bleacher Report: 11th – Washington Mystics
CBS Sports: 6th – Toronto Tempo
The Athletic: 10th – Indiana Fever

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Ta’Niya Latson

ESPN: 13th – Atlanta Dream
Title IX Sports: 9th -Washington Mystics
USA Today: 7th – Portland Fire
Bleacher Report: 8th – Golden State Valkyries
CBS Sports: 10th – Indiana Fever
The Athletic: 8th – Golden State Valkyries

Madina Okot

ESPN: 15th – Connecticut Sun
Title IX Sports: 16 – Seattle Storm
USA Today: 13th – Atlanta Dream
Bleacher Report: 12th – Connecticut Sun
CBS Sports: 13th – Atlanta Dream
The Athletic: 15th – Connecticut Sun

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!