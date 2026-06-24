South Carolina women's basketball: Who could be taken in next year's WNBA Draft?

The NBA Draft is this week, which is as good a time as any to think about next year’s WNBA Draft. The Gamecocks should once again be well-represented.

It’s much too early to know the draft order for the 2027 draft. Most of the 2027 mock drafts are just the order of prospects. Some use a projected draft order, but that really doesn’t matter.

To be eligible for the WNBA Draft, a player must turn 22 during the year of the draft, be four years removed from high school, have exhausted their college eligibility, or be scheduled to graduate from a four-year college within three months of the draft. (International prospects are eligible the year they turn 20, but once an international player enrolls in an American college, she is no longer considered an international prospect.)

What’s next for South Carolina? Chris Wellbaum and GamecockCentral subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

South Carolina only has three draft-eligible players: Ashlyn Watkins, Chloe Kitts, and Tessa Johnson. Nobody turns 22 in 2027, so the only way another player could become eligible is if she graduates early.

If the “5-for-5” eligibility rule passes as expected, Johnson would be eligible for a fifth season. Kitts and Watkins would still exhaust their eligibility after tefter the 2026-27 season.

Southern Cal’s Juju Watkins, who will face South Carolina in November, is the consensus top player in the draft. Madison Booker and Hannah Hidalgo

USA Today listed its top 10 prospects. No Gamecocks made the list.

The Athletic lives up to its name and is bullish on Watkins’ athleticism. It has her as the seventh-ranked prospect, saying, “she is an excellent defensive player who is scheme-versatile. She protects the paint and is skilled enough to cover perimeter players.”

Johnson is ranked eighth based on her shooting ability. Finally, Kitts is ranked 12th.

Bleacher Report is high on all three. It has Johnson as the sixth-best prospect, writing, “Tessa Johnson is easily the best off-ball shooter in college basketball.” Kitts comes in at eighth, followed by Watkins at 10th.

CBS Sports does not have Kitts or Watkins in its top 15, but has Johnson ranked 11th. Again, Johnson draws raves for her shooting ability: “She is an elite shooter – 44.8% on 5.3 3-point attempts per game as a junior – with a quick release and a unique ability to consistently knock down contested looks.”

Lastly, Fansided is also high on Watkins, projecting her as the eighth-best prospect. Johnson is ranked 11th, and Kitts, ranked 12th, is the biggest unknown. “I don’t think there’s a single player in this draft class whose stock depends more on how she plays next season than South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts,” Fansided writes.