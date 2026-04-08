South Carolina women's basketball: Who could the Gamecocks target in the transfer portal?

Who could South Carolina pursue in the transfer portal, and who may be interested in becoming a Gamecock? We break down some possibilities.

You can track all of the more than 1,300 players in the transfer portal using On3’s Transfer Portal Tracker. But South Carolina isn’t pursuing all 1,300 players, so we’ll try to narrow it down by several hundred.

Is South Carolina losing anyone?

So far, no. There could be a late transfer (MiLaysia Fulwiley didn’t enter right away last year), but Dawn Staley appears to have kept all the birdies in the nest. And if South Carolina signs a top player, that could push a current player out.

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One always looks at the end of the rotation for players who might look to go somewhere else and play. But Adhel Tac and Ayla McDowell, two players who fit that profile, both indicated that they are committed to South Carolina.

What are South Carolina’s needs?

South Carolina only has one true point guard for next season, Maddy McDaniel, so the Gamecocks need another point guard.

At the Final Four in Phoenix, Dawn Staley said the Gamecocks need to get more athletic at the guard position.

Doesn’t South Carolina need to replace Madina Okot?

On Wednesday, South Carolina announced that the NCAA had denied Madina Okot’s appeal for a waiver for additional eligibility. But the appeal was always a long shot, so it doesn’t necessarily mean South Carolina now has to scramble for a replacement.

South Carolina returns All-American forwards Joyce Edwards and Chloe Kitts, in addition to Tac and 6-7 Alicia Tournebize. McDowell could also grow into the forward position. South Carolina is also adding top-20 recruit Kelsi Andrews, a talented 6-4 big. Another freshman, Kaeli Wynn, should provide immediate depth at the three or four.

The Gamecocks expect to get 6-3 Ashlyn Watkins back after she sat out last season. The super-athletic Watkins plays bigger than her height and was the best rebounder and defender on the undefeated 2023-24 team. Bringing Watkins back is effectively the same as adding a transfer, and there may only be a handful of portal players better than Watkins.

Who can we eliminate?

It’s not a hard and fast rule, but if a player is looking for her third or fourth program, South Carolina probably isn’t interested, and the pressure cooker of Gamecock basketball probably isn’t right for her, either.

Some high-profile transfers probably wouldn’t be a good fit at South Carolina because of their playing styles.

Forwards Audi Crooks and Gracie Merkle are incredibly talented offensive players who are average on defense. If South Carolina does look for frontcourt help, it won’t be looking for more scoring.

Dani Carnegie, Liv McGill, Kiyomi McMiller, and Zam Jones are ball-dominant, scoring point guards. Staley’s point guards have always been distributors first, scorers second. McMiller also has a checkered history off the court and was essentially kicked off the team at Rutgers.

Former Iowa State forward Addy Brown is a versatile “point forward” type of player. Staley has never had that type of player before.

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Who might South Carolina focus on?

Staley is big on not burning bridges, and South Carolina often has a link with the players it brings in.

The Gamecocks originally recruited Kamilla Cardoso out of high school and reconnected when she transferred. Ta’Niya Latson was a best friend and a high school teammate of Raven Johnson. Madina Okot was a conference foe, so the two sides were familiar with each other.

South Carolina recruited former Texas guards Aaliyah Crump and Jordan Lee in high school, and Crump is a big, athletic lead guard.

Virginia guard Kymora Johnson became a star in this year’s NCAA Tournament, but South Carolina recruited her back when she was in high school, before she made clear her intent to stay home and play for the Cavaliers.

Iowa State point guard Jada Williams, who started her career at Arizona, is an exception to the three-school rule. She’s only 5-6, but averaged 15.3 points and 7.7 assists last season and plays bigger than her listed height.

Some other names to watch:

South Carolina recruited Tennessee’s Jada Civil out of high school. She doesn’t fill a need, but there is familiarity. The same is true for Texas forward Justice Carlton and LSU guard Divinie Bourrage. North Carolina guards Lanie Grant and Elina Aarnisalo are rising juniors with a lot of potential. Both shot over 40% from three.