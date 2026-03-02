South Carolina women's basketball: Who should win and will win the SEC Awards

The SEC regular season is over, and the conference awards will be announced this week. I make my picks and predict who the actual winners will be.

All-SEC

My Picks: Raegan Beers, Mikayla Blakes, Madison Booker, Joyce Edwards, Cotie McMahon/Clara Strack

Prediction: Beers, Blakes, Booker, Edwards, McMahon, Strack, Rori Harmon, Madina Okot

Thoughts: The SEC puts eight players on the first team. I was going to stick with five on principle, but I couldn’t decide whether to leave off McMahon or Strack, so I cheated. I suspect Harmon gets a lifetime achievement award (not that she isn’t deserving), and Okot has been her best in South Carolina’s biggest games.

Player of the Year

My pick: Mikayla Blakes, Guard, Vanderbilt

Prediction: Blakes

Thoughts: I won’t be shocked if Booker wins, because giving it to the third-best player in the conference is exactly the sort of thing that happens with these awards. But it’s Blakes. Case closed. She may be the national player of the year, too, so we can go on to the next award.

Defensive Player of the Year

My Pick: Raven Johnson

Prediction: Raven Johnson

Thoughts: I think Johnson deserves it. I also think the SEC will split the baby by putting Harmon on the first team and giving Johnson DPOY.

Newcomer of the Year

My Pick: Cotie McMahon

Prediction: Cotie McMahon

Thoughts: As with Blakes for Player of the Year, there really is nothing to debate here.

Freshman of the Year

My Pick: Aubrey Galvan

Prediction: Aaliyah Chavez

Thoughts: At midseason, I said Galvan should win but Chavez would win because her traditional stats look good. Since I wrote that, Galvan has picked up a lot of steam as Vanderbilt has piled up wins. I wouldn’t be surprised if Chavez wins SEC Freshman of the Year and Galvan wins National Freshman of the Year.

Sixth-Woman of the Year

My Pick: MiLaysia Fulwiley

Prediction: MiLaysia Fulwiley

Thoughts: The situation really hasn’t changed since midseason. Fulwiley won last season and will repeat. It’s an unusual season in that she doesn’t have a lot of competition in this category. Partly because of injuries, not many teams have a real sixth-woman this year.

Coach of the Year

My Pick: Shea Ralph

Prediction: Ralph/Dawn Staley

Thoughts: With all of South Carolina’s injuries and changing faces, this has been one of Staley’s best coaching jobs. I still give the nod to Ralph, who not only overcame the loss of her second-best player in the middle of the summer (Khamil Pierre), but she also found Galvan, who wasn’t even a top-100 recruit, when nobody else did. Roster construction is part of the job. I suspect the SEC will split the award.

The SEC awards are expected to be announced at noon on Tuesday.