South Carolina women's basketball: Why Dawn Staley supports players competing in the offseason

Every year, after the season ends in (hopefully) early April, South Carolina’s players get roughly two months off before they return in mid to late June to begin preparing for the next season. This year, Joyce Edwards is spending her break jetting around Asia and Europe, playing 3X3 basketball for Team USA.

After a grueling season, it may seem like Edwards should be taking some time off. But there are also benefits that she reaps by playing 3X3.

For one thing, although players are encouraged to get away from basketball during their break, something Staley borrowed from A’ja Wilson, they are also expected to be in basketball shape when summer workouts start up in June. If they aren’t, sports performance coach Molly Binetti will make them miserable.

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So even though they are on a break, few, if any, of South Carolina’s players are ignoring basketball. Most are working out on their own or with personal trainers. Edwards just so happens to be working with USA Basketball.

As a player, Staley’s dream was to play in the Olympics. She won three gold medals as a player and was the American flag bearer at the opening ceremonies in 2004. Then she coached the Americans to two more Olympic golds, first as an assistant in Rio and as head coach in Tokyo.

That helps explain why she still prioritizes international competition, even though it has meant allowing players like Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardoso to leave during the season to play for their national team.

When it comes to competitions during the summer, it is a no-brainer.

“Anytime your players can play outside the season and play in a competitive event, it’s a good thing,” Staley said last year.

In October 2024, Sania Feagin left the team for a week to compete in the 3X3 U23 World Cup in Mongolia. Feagin won a gold medal, and she and Staley said that experience was a big reason she had a productive senior season.

Last offseason, Edwards, Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson, and Maddy McDaniel traveled to Arizona to compete in the 3X Nationals in April. Then, in June, Edwards and Ayla McDowell competed in the AmeriCup Tournament in Chile for the United States and Brazil, respectively.

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Immediately after the AmeriCup, McDowell traveled from Chile to Czechia for the U19 World Cup, where she was joined by fellow Agot Makeer, who played for Canada. Edwards wrapped things up by heading back to Chile for the 3X3 Nations League at the end of July.

2026 is a World Cup year, so there aren’t any other 5X5 tournaments, but there are 3×3 opportunities.

3X3 is played on a half court with a 12-second shot clock. The winner is the first team to 21 or whoever is ahead after 10 minutes.

It may sound like it is easier than five-on-five basketball, but players almost universally say that 3X3 is more physically and mentally taxing. Play is continuous and fast, and players can’t take plays off. There are no on-court coaches, either, which forces players to think more.

Coaches like when their players play 3X3 because it emphasizes conditioning and well-rounded play. Not everything carries over, however, as Staley joked last fall.

“Chloe came back, during the(3X3) tournament, saying, ‘Joyce and I need to be playing more pick and rolls,’” Staley said. “Okay. What about the four other people that are going to be on the court when it’s not 3X3?”