South Carolina women's basketball: Will the switch to Nike impact recruiting?

South Carolina’s highly anticipated switch to Nike as its apparel provider is now official. Since the switch was first announced nearly 10 months ago, the question circling around all sports is whether the move to the swoosh will give recruiting a boost.

The question is a little different for women’s basketball than other sports at South Carolina. Dawn Staley’s program is already a recruiting juggernaut, so it can’t get much better.

“When it’s all said and done, it’s not gonna sway (a recruitment),” Staley told The State in May. “Bottom line: It’s (NIL) money. … I mean, we got basically every kid we wanted when we were (with) Under Armour.”

She wasn’t exaggerating. In the past eight recruiting cycles, South Carolina’s signing class has ranked in the top six nationally seven times. Twice (2019 and 2021) it was the top-ranked class, two more times (2023 and 2026) it was the second-ranked class, it was ranked third in 2024, fourth in 2025, and sixth in 2022.

What’s next for South Carolina? Chris Wellbaum and GamecockCentral subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

In the most recent cycle, South Carolina even signed Oliviyah Edwards, the third-ranked prospect who inked an NIL deal with adidas in May, 2025. So the brand didn’t matter much. adidas even launched a new line on Wednesday that included Edwards in its marketing.

“Under Armour was great to us,” Staley said last year, shortly after the switch was announced. “We wore Under Armour when we won three national championships. So it’s nothing against what they’ve done to us. We’ve made great relationships and friendships with them.”

That being said, the change to Nike unquestionably puts South Carolina in a better situation starting July 1. If nothing else, Nike is preferable because Under Armour is getting out of the business of basketball and celebrity endorsements.

In recent years, Under Armour has let most of its college apparel contracts lapse, and did not try to retain South Carolina. Under Armour even parted ways with Steph Curry, its signature athlete, and allowed him to make his Curry Brand (which signed former Gamecock MiLaysia Fulwiley to its roster of athletes) a free agent.

To be clear, Under Armour did nothing wrong. The company, which was the “It” brand back when the deal with South Carolina started, still gave South Carolina a new set of practice uniforms and new alternate uniforms last season. But it is better to be in business with a fully committed company than one that has one foot out the door.

“I do think it helps recruiting,” Staley said last year. “Change helps recruiting. Just change. It’s Nike. Most kids, no matter what kind of packages they get, seem to be attracted to Nike, no matter what it is. You can get less, and they’re attracted to it. But I do think Nike will do every sport here right. And I think women’s basketball will be a place in which they’ve got a lot of room in which to display our legends.”

Football drives everything, of course. From conversations with people in the program, there was concern that women’s basketball would become an afterthought if South Carolina left Under Armour. As Staley said, that does not appear to be the case at all.

When the agreement was first announced, only two sports were mentioned: football and women’s basketball. Similarly, Wednesday morning’s official announcement included statements from Staley and Shane Beamer (in that order), but no other coaches (and Staley’s program is the only one mentioned in Nike’s statement).

“Having been a Nike athlete most of my life, I’m well-versed in what partnership with them means to an organization and its athletes,” Staley said in the statement. “I am excited that all of our teams at South Carolina will get to feel that, too. For our Women’s Basketball team, only good things have happened when we’ve partnered with A’ja Wilson, so I look forward to what’s coming next in that legacy.”

South Carolina’s contract with Nike includes an “A’ja Wilson Integration” clause. The Gamecocks are supposed to receive custom A’Twos, Wilson’s signature sneaker, and appear in advertisements with Wilson.

“I don’t think any other school is going to get what we’re going to get when it comes to A’ja and her legacy,” Staley told The State. “All the things that make her special will make our program special.”

The beginnings of the “integration” have already been seen. Freshman Jerzy Robinson signed with Nike in high school. She wore specially designed player edition A’Ones at the McDonald’s All-American Game ahead of the Final Four in Phoenix. About a month later, Nike brought Robinson to Columbia to help launch the A’Twos.

Wilson said she has been involved in the design process for new uniforms and sneakers for South Carolina, calling it “huge” and joking that she is jealous of the current players.

“I’m bitter (that) they get to wear the swoosh,” Wilson said last July. “I’m so honored and blessed to be able to have our squad and other teams at South Carolina rep the A’One and the swoosh as well. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m grateful for that partnership.”

Adding to its investment, Nike announced that South Carolina’s two All-Americans, Chloe Kitts and Joyce Edwards, have signed NIL deals with Nike. They join football players LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, and Dylan Stewart as the first five members of Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program.

There are roughly 80 college players who are a part of the Blue Ribbon Elite program. Edwards and Kitts being a part of the program doesn’t help anyone else, but the fact that Gamecock athletes now have access bolsters Staley’s recruiting pitch.

The rich have just gotten richer.