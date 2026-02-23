South Carolina women's basketball: Winning the SEC has become the standard at South Carolina

There was a 3.2-second difference in the game and shot clock. With a 37-point lead, Maddy McDaniel dribbled out the shot clock and took the turnover. The extra 3.5 seconds didn’t matter, and as Ole Miss inbounded the ball, the Gamecocks gathered for their typical postgame higs and handshake line.

You’d never know that they just clinched a share of the SEC regular-season championship.

“Well,” Dawn Staley said. “We want to win outright. I mean, it’s cool when you share it, but not really. So we want to win outright.”

Few teams have the luxury of splitting hairs when it comes to a conference championship. And not all of the Gamecocks were as unimpressed as Staley.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

“Shoot, I celebrated,” said Ta’Niya Latson, the first-year Gamecock who never won an ACC title at Florida State.

In the SEC, only Tennessee has experienced such sustained dominance. South Carolina has 10 regular-season championships, trailing only Tennessee’s 18.

South Carolina has won the last five regular-season titles. It is the longest streak in program history, and again, trails only Tennessee, which won seven straight from 1998 to 2004.

But Tennessee spread them across 30 seasons (and hasn’t won one in over 10 years). South Carolina has done it in just 13 seasons. What’s most remarkable is that South Carolina has gone 191-17 (.918) in that span. Everyone has off days and drops a game they shouldn’t lose now and then, except South Carolina. In 13 seasons, you could probably count the number of bad losses on one hand.

ESPN’s Michael Voepel, who is in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a writer, believes South Carolina’s consistency comes directly from its head coach.

“They don’t have games, or very, very rarely over more than a decade, have a game where you said, they didn’t look like South Carolina in that game,” Voepel said. “That’s not something that happens. And you got to give a lot of credit to the way they’re able to prepare their teams. Dawn was like that as a player. She was so prepared for every game, and I think you see that has carried over into her coaching.”

The once-barren rafters at Colonial Life Arena are now full. South Carolina has already had to condense the Metro Conference and SEC Tournament banners. With no room for another banner, they will have to do the same for SEC regular-season championships.

Lots of programs can say they expect to compete for conference titles every season. But other than UConn, which plays in a bad league with no real competition, who can say they expect to win the league every season?

“Raven (Johnson) was on the bench, and she was like, yeah, this is my fifth one,” Latson said. “I’m like dang, must be nice! It’s just the standard here. That’s something that comes naturally for this program. Just being able to kind of blend in and act like I’ve been here before, even though I haven’t, it’s something that I try to do. I’m happy (we won).”

With winning comes pressure to keep winning, but according to ESPN’s Andraya Carter, winning also makes it easier to win. Carter was a starter on Tennessee’s last SEC championship team in 2015 (shared with South Carolina), and she says the institutional knowledge of how to win made her job easier.

“I know for me, it was really motivating,” Carter said. “The thing about doing something for that long, when I think of just this South Carolina team, I feel like they’ve done it for so long, and they’ve created this standard that they hold themselves to. To me, it doesn’t feel like pressure. It just feels like that’s what we’re supposed to do, and we know how to do it because we’ve done it before. And so I think it’s more motivation and more of just holding yourself to the standard that’s already been set. But there’s a different level of pressure when you’re trying to do something for the first time, that’s pressure. And when you’re trying to sustain greatness, that’s another version of pressure. But to me, you know, just speaking as someone that watches this South Carolina team, it looks to me like they know what it takes. I think sustaining greatness is a level of pressure, but when you have the culture and the habits and those things, you don’t really feel that pressure as much. “

At South Carolina, that culture began being built before the Gamecocks could have dreamed of SEC titles. When the culture led to championships, it made it easy for everyone to fall in line.

“There is a legacy of leadership that our most successful players have left every single time,” Staley said. “You can go back to probably La’Keisha Sutton, you’ve got Tiffany Mitchell, you’ve got Val Nainima, I mean, Lisa Welch. You have all these players who have been captains and the voice of our teams. They understand what this program is about. You stick out like a sore thumb when you buck the system, so to speak.”

Voepel likened it to some sort of psychic link. It’s the reason good teams find a way to win, and bad teams find a way to lose. Or the link between A’ja Wilson, who sat courtside on Sunday and spoke to the team in the locker room after the game, and current players who were in elementary school when Wilson wore garnet and black.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

“Even though somebody like A’ja Wilson graduated eight years ago, she still has an effect on this program now, because she talks to these kids, they’ve watched her, they’ve seen her,” Voepel said. “Each great player, I think, leaves almost like their spirit in a way that lingers with a program. And I do think that helps because then people come in here and they look around and they see the banners and they see things and they know that’s what the expectation is.”

The irony of South Carolina’s SEC dominance is that, by her own admission, Staley did not originally prioritize winning the conference. When she took the South Carolina job, she immediately dreamed of national championships. She learned it wasn’t that easy, and the path to winning it all began in the SEC.

“I don’t even think the SEC was part of the process. I probably skipped a few steps in the regular season and the SEC tournament to win the national championship,” Staley said. “But I do think this has been the training ground to success outside of the SEC. Because it’s really super competitive, you don’t want to put the cart before the horse. You just want to win the next game, and winning five SEC regular-season championships consecutively? To me, it’s unheard of. It’s almost like an out-of-body experience.”

Even if it’s not yet an outright title. And if it becomes outright?

“It takes one more win for us to do that, and hopefully we can get that done on Thursday,” Staley said, “and we’ll make sure we’ll jump around because it’s an incredible feat in this conference.”