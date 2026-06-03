South Carolina women's basketball alums sweep WNBA Conference Player of the Month awards again

On Wednesday, the WNBA announced that former South Carolina women’s basketball stars A’ja Wilson and Allisha Gray were the league’s two conference player of the month honorees. Wilson brought home the recognition for the Western Conference, while Gray is the Eastern Conference representative.

Wilson’s selection comes on the back of an average stat line of 24.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game. She shot 52.1% from the field and a league-best 60% from 3-point range. Wilson led her Las Vegas Aces team to a 5-3 record in May and, with 45 points on May 15, she became the first player in WNBA history to record multiple 45-point games. She made more league history that day with the W’s most efficient 40-point game ever, when she shot 15-for-18 from the field, 2-for-2 from the perimeter, and 13-for-13 from the free throw line.

The league picked Gray after she averaged 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. She also led the Eastern Conference in +/- at +7.6 per game, en route to a 5-2 record in May. The POTM nod is Gray’s fourth in the last five eligible months. Only Wilson (six in a row and seven in eight months in 2023 and 2024) and Elena Delle Donne (four in a row and five in six months in 2018 and 2019) have bested that stretch.

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The league-wide sweep marks the second time in which Wilson and Gray have earned both conference player of the month awards. They accomplished the feat in August of 2025, as well. That also means that they have claimed consecutive player of the month sweeps. They have shared Conference Player of the Week honors on three occasions, too.

For Wilson, the POTM honor is the 14th of her career. That extends her all-time WNBA record. Gray’s selection is her fourth, all having come since the start of the 2025 season.

As of the time of this writing, Wilson and Gray are two of the favorites for the WNBA MVP award. If Wilson wins it, she will be a five-time MVP, extending another all-time record. If Gray wins, it will represent her first MVP.