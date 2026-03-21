Three South Carolina women's basketball products featured in WNBA Draft mock

Earlier this week, the WNBA and WNBA Players Association came to an agreement on an updated collective bargaining agreement for the league. With that, despite some concerns during negotiations, the WNBA Draft is officially set for Monday, April 13. The latest mock draft from The Athletic dropped shortly after the announcement of the news of the new CBA. In it, three South Carolina women’s basketball stars were featured.

With new teams in Portland and Toronto joining the W, 15 teams will take part in this year’s draft. Point guard Raven Johnson slotted in as the Gamecocks’ first selection, No. 7 to the Toronto Tempo. Then, at No. 12, post player Madina Okot projects to the Connecticut Sun. Guard Ta’Niya Latson is the outlet’s final first-round pick, listed at No. 15, also to the Connecticut Sun.

The expansion draft has not yet happened, so no one knows who Johnson’s teammates would be if she were to wind up with Toronto. For Okot and Latson, selection by Connecticut would keep them together; they would also be with former Gamecock Saniya Rivers, who transferred to NC State after one season.

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Johnson spent her entire five-year career in garnet and black. She developed into the country’s top perimeter defender, an elite facilitator, and one of the sport’s best leaders. Because of that, The Athletic reporter Sabreena Merchant described Johnson as a potential “culture-setter” for the expansion Tempo franchise if she hears her name called at No. 7.

Okot is in the unique position of potentially being back in Columbia next season. Because of her two years playing in Kenya (before one at Mississippi State and one at Carolina), the 6-6 post player and South Carolina have appealed for an extra year of eligibility. Okot has an impressive combination of low-post strength and floor-stretching shooting ability. Merchant believes that the paint presence would make an excellent fit for the Sun.

Like Okot, Latson also transferred to South Carolina this season. She had always been a scoring threat, but this year, the former Florida State Seminole became more efficient and improved her defense on the other end of the floor. In light of those improvements, Merchant said No. 15 “might be too low for Latson.”