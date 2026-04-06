Trio of South Carolina women's basketball stars earn more first-round WNBA Draft projections

South Carolina women’s basketball made its third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament National Championship Game on Sunday. Though USC fell short, it was another remarkable season for Dawn Staley’s squad.

The 2025-2026 Gamecocks were powered by a combination of veterans and youth. Of the four seniors who played on Sunday, three continue to find themselves in the first round of WNBA Draft projections.

In the aftermath of the season’s end, guards Raven Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson and post player Madina Okot picked up first-round predictions from The Sporting News and from CBS Sports.

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For Johnson, CBS Sports’ mock included her at No. 6 overall to the expansion Toronto Tempo. The Sporting News projected her to an expansion team, too, but to the Portland Fire at No. 7. Johnson was the first Gamecock off the board, according to both outlets.

According to CBS Sports, Latson comes next at No. 10 to the Indiana Fever. If she does go to Indy, Latson would join South Carolina women’s basketball alums Aliyah Boston and Bree Hall. TSN lists Latson as the 12th pick by the Connecticut Sun.

Okot’s projections included The Sporting News‘ No. 11 selection by the Washington Mystics and CBS Sports’ Atlanta Dream pick at 13. Former Gamecock guards Allisha Gray and Te-Hina Paopao play for the Dream.

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Johnson spent five years with South Carolina. She was part of four national title games (one win as a redshirt and two losses and one win as a starter) and led the Gamecocks to a 145-8 overall record when active. An elite defender and steady distributor, she exits the program as one of the best players and leaders in team history.

The transfer portal brought Latson to Columbia, and though she was the nation’s leading scorer at Florida State, she became a more well-rounded player at Carolina. Latson improved her defense and offensive efficiency with the Gamecocks, helping her professional draft stock in a big way.

Okot also transferred to South Carolina this offseason, arriving in town from Mississippi State. She tied for the national lead among power conference players in double-doubles, securing 22 this season. She developed her offensive game to include a top-of-the-key jumper this season, as well. It should be noted that Okot is appealing to the NCAA for another year of eligibility.

Second-year Gamecock and fellow former transfer portal addition Maryam Dauda is eligible for the 2026 WNBA Draft, too. After transferring from Arkansas, she was a reserve post player for South Carolina who used her long arms and 6-4 frame to add rebounding and shot-blocking.