South Carolina women's basketball: WNBA Draft recap - What everyone is saying about the Gamecocks

Raven Johnson, Madina Okot, and Ta’Niya Latson were selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday night. Find out what their teams and the national media are saying.

Johnson, Okot, and Latson became the 23rd, 24th, and 25th Gamecocks selected in the WNBA Draft. Since 2020, South Carolina has led the nation with 15 total draft picks and eight first-round picks. Overall, South Carolina has had 13 first-round picks and has had a selection in 10 of the last 12 drafts. Four drafts have included at least three Gamecocks.

(Click each player’s name for the story on her selection.)

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Raven Johnson, Round 1, Pick 10, Indiana Fever

What she is saying:

“You’re talking about a team that could possibly win a championship. I think it’s crazy, but they have a lot of vets that I can learn from, and they’re winners. Everybody on that team likes to win, and I think that’s what makes that team special.”

What the coach is saying:

“She’s won at every level, she’s set the tone at every level. She’s immediately ready on the defensive end of the floor, which is something that we need. She’s been a true point guard playing for the greatest point guard that’s played the game (Dawn Staley). And she’s experienced, she’s experienced in big-time moments. Really excited that she fell to us.” – Stephanie White

What the experts are saying:

“The Fever adds the draft’s best overall defender in Johnson. The South Carolina standout guarded some of the best players in the sport during her college career (including someone named Caitlin Clark), which should suit her well for quick minutes in (Indiana). As she develops her offensive game for the W, she should be an immediate headache on defense. This is an incredibly smart pick for Indiana to build out its contending roster with an elite defender. GRADE: A” – USA Today

Madina Okot, Round 1, Pick 13, Atlanta Dream

What she is saying:

“I was a little bit nervous, and right now I’m just so excited for the moment. I’m glad that I’m where I once prayed to be.”

What the coach is saying:

“I couldn’t be more excited. We were really hopeful and maybe a bit pessimistic that she would be available. Her ability to crash the boards and the way she moves defensively, I think she’ll be a good addition.” – Karl Smesko

What the experts are saying:

“Size was noticeably missing on the Dream’s roster after Brittney Griner left, but they addressed that with the 6-foot-6 Okot. Her improvement after just two years of college basketball indicates her ceiling remains high. With Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray taking on most of the scoring responsibility and Angel Reese as the chief rebounder, Okot will have time to develop and contribute in smaller ways for a team looking to take the next step in the postseason.” – Charlie Creme, ESPN

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Ta’Niya Latson, Round 2, Pick 5 (20th overall), Los Angeles Sparks

What she is saying:

“I was challenged on the court for sure this year. I feel like that’s the biggest takeaway. I can commend my resiliency, and who I am as a person, I feel like has gotten a lot better mentally and physically. I went to South Carolina to become a pro and get ready for the league. I feel like I’m well-prepared. I’ve just got to go out there and be myself.”

What the coach is saying:

“I love a good scoring guard. We always want to put more points on the board than the other teams. She led the nation in scoring (in 2024-25) at Florida State. A lot of pressure on her at Florida State to carry the load. Then we saw her transfer to South Carolina for her final year and take on a different role. That team had two other first-round draft picks from that roster, playing with that South Carolina team. So we watched her closely. Our draft model and everything had her a lot higher than 20. We were excited that she was still there. She can shoot it. She’s great in transition. She can get to the basket. And something that we really needed, and we’re excited about, is her defense. Just her point of attack defense. She’s really good on-ball. She’s a winner.” – Lynne Roberts

What the experts are saying:

“Los Angeles still ended up with a first-round talent in Ta’Niya Latson, a blur of a scoring guard who can get downhill at will. The rim pressure Latson brings fits well in coach Lynne Roberts’ system that prioritizes layups and 3s, and she became a better defender in her time at South Carolina. The Sparks need some defense in the backcourt, and Latson will have an opportunity to make the roster because they have only seven players under contract, not including training camp deals.” – Sabreena Merchant, The Athletic