South Carolina women's basketball legend dominates WNBA general manager survey awards

South Carolina women’s basketball alum A’ja Wilson is the best player in the world. As such, it should come as no surprise that WNBA front offices hold high opinions of the former Gamecock star.

In fact, when the WNBA general manager survey results surfaced, Wilson flat-out dominated the results.

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60% of the league executives voted the four-time MVP as the favorite to earn the 2026 version of the award. Winning again would also extend her all-time record, as no other player in league history has brought home four or more MVPs.

Naturally, she then brought in 60% of the voting for the question “Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?”

53% of general managers said that Wilson is the best overall defensive player in the WNBA, too. 73% called her the top interior defender in the league.

47% of GMs selected Wilson as the league’s top forward, while 57% consider her the top center in the sport. Both the forward and center numbers are good for first place by a large margin. Had she been limited to just one position in the voting, she very well may have swept the voting.

As a three-time champion and the best player on each of those title teams, it also comes as no surprise that 79% of WNBA GMs voted Wilson as the league’s top team leader.

At 36%, Wilson tied with teammate Chelsea Gray as the league’s most clutch shot-maker.

Despite turning 30 during the upcoming season, Wilson made an appearance in the voting for the question “If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the WNBA, who would it be?” At 20%, she slotted in tied for second with Caitlin Clark, behind only Paige Bueckers.

Wilson popped up in the voting for the W’s most athletic player, as well.

Thanks in large part to Wilson’s presence, the Las Vegas Aces topped the WNBA GM survey’s championship voting. The team earned 40% of the first-place votes.

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A few other Gamecocks made appearances in the WNBA GM survey voting.

The New York Liberty were second (33%) in the voting for championship favorites, and the Atlanta Dream were third (27%). Three Gamecocks—Allisha Gray, Te-Hina Paopao, and Madina Okot—play for the Dream.

Gray finished tied for third in the league’s voting on top shooting guards, with 13%. She joined Kelsey Mitchell and Sabrina Ionescu at 13% and trailed just Jackie Young (27%) and Paige Bueckers (20%). She also earned votes for the question “Who is the most versatile player in the WNBA?”

Post player Aliyah Boston finished third in the league’s voting for top centers, too. Coming in at 14%, she trailed only Wilson (57%) and Jonquel Jones (21%).