South Carolina women's basketball: WNBA Training Camp preview

Training camps for the WNBA’s 30th season begin on Sunday, April 19. There are over a dozen Gamecocks on training camp rosters this season. Get caught up on who is where.

The 2026 season is the first under a new collective bargaining agreement that massively increased salaries.

Players like Aliyah Boston, who are still on their rookie contract, saw their salaries increase in line with the overall changes. Other players, like Allisha Gray and A’ja Wilson, became millionaires.

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Value has changed, but the basic structure of contracts has not. Training Camp contracts are not guaranteed, and there is no salary cap penalty for cutting a player before the season.

Rookie contracts do not become guaranteed until the regular season begins.

This season, teams must carry 12 players and may carry two developmental players. The developmental players receive a weekly stipend of $750 and can be activated for up to 12 games. They receive $6,136 per game. Development players must have three years or fewer of experience, or 4-5 with minutes restrictions.

Laeticia Amihere (Golden State)

Training camp contract

Aliyah Boston (Indiana)

Rookie scale contract

Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago)

Rookie scale contract

Zia Cooke (Seattle)

Training camp contract

Allisha Gray (Atlanta)

Three-year Core contract

Tyasha Harris (Indiana)

Unprotected Veteran contract

Raven Johnson (Indiana)

Rookie scale contract

Sania Feagin (Los Angeles)

Rookie scale contract

Ta’Niya Latson (Los Angeles)

Rookie scale contract

Madina Okot (Atlanta)

Rookie scale contract

Te-Hina Paopao (Atlanta)

Rookie scale contract

Sakima Walker (Minnesota)

Rookie scale contract

A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas)

Three-year Supermax contract

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Two players who appeared on rosters last season remain unsigned: Tiffany Mitchell and Bree Hall. Mitchell played for Las Vegas and Seattle last season. Hall played for Indiana and Golden State and was on the Fever’s playoff roster.

Another Gamecock could be participating in the WNBA preseason. Maryam Dauda has been invited to the Nigerian national team’s training camp ahead of

The training camp is in San Diego from April 18-24. Then Nigeria plays Los Angeles on Saturday, April 25, Minnesota on Monday, April 27, and Indiana on Saturday, May 2.