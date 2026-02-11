South Carolina women's basketball stars earn spots on National Player of the Year midseason list

On Sunday, South Carolina women’s basketball handed the Tennessee Lady Volunteers their biggest loss in program history. Leading the way for the Gamecocks were sophomore forward Joyce Edwards and senior guard Ta’Niya Latson.

Not so coincidentally, the John R. Wooden Award 2026 Women’s Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List dropped Tuesday night, and the dynamic duo made the cut.

For Edwards, it was a continuation of a week of honors. The Camden, South Carolina native also reached the 1000-point mark in her career, picked up Player of the Week honors from the SEC, USBWA, and Naismith Awards, and pushed into the SEC’s statistical lead in field goal efficiency among qualified players. Those won’t be her last awards of the season, either.

Latson had missed South Carolina’s previous game against Mississippi State before returning for the Tennessee beatdown. She then threw on a knee brace against UT and looked like her old self. Being herself is something that will be sure to net her All-SEC honors at season’s end. Though her scoring is lower in her first Gamecock season, Latson has improved virtually every other aspect of her game. She is much more efficient as a scorer this year and has been a better overall defender.

Wooden Award voters will shrink the list of 20 to 15 before a final vote. Then, on April 10th, the Wooden National Player of the Year Award will be announced.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

From the South Carolina Athletics release

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball forward Joyce Edwards and guard Ta’Niya Latson earned spots on the John R. Wooden Award 2026 Women’s Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List. They are two of the 12 SEC players to make the list.

Edwards’ sophomore season has been one for the record books already as she became the fifth-fastest Gamecock all-time to reach 1,000 career points, hitting the mark in her 64th career game. She has 15 20-point games this season, one shy of the program’s single-season top 10, and her current stretch of four consecutive 20-point SEC outings is the longest streak in program history. Edwards is 15th in the nation with 20.3 points per game and ninth in field goal percentage at .606. She also ranks ninth in the SEC in blocks per game (1.2) and comes in 12th in steals per game (1.9). She has scored at least 20 points 15 times and been in double figures in every outing this season. In eight games against ranked opponents, she leads the team in scoring (16.5 ppg), blocks (1.0 bpg) and steals (2.3 spg). She is second in rebounding at 6.4 per game and averages 2.5 assists.

Latson is second on the team in scoring at 15.5 points per game, which ranks her 14th in the SEC. She is having a career season in efficiency, shooting 50.0 percent from the field (7th in the SEC) and 37.7 percent from 3-point range while posting 1.05 points per possession and 1.19 points per shooting attempt. The well-rounded guard is handing out 3.6 assists per game, ranks fifth in the SEC with a 2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio and is 13th in the league with 1.9 steals per game.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2026 John R. Wooden Award Women’s Player of the Year. Players not selected for the late midseason list remain eligible for inclusion on the Wooden Award National Ballot. The National Ballot will feature 15 top players who have demonstrated to their universities that they meet or exceed the Wooden Award qualifications. The Wooden Award voters will rank 10 of the 15 players on the ballot in order of preference when voting opens during the NCAA Tournament. Voters will also consider performances in the tournament’s early rounds, players’ contributions to their teams and their character. The Wooden Award All-America Team will be announced during the week of the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. The winner of the Wooden Award will be honored at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Fri., April 10.

No. 3/3 South Carolina is on the road this weekend, heading to No. 6/5 LSU for an 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff on ABC.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for more information on the program.

2026 Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Madison Booker, Texas

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State

Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Azzi Fudd, UConn

MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Rori Harmon, Texas

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Olivia Miles, TCU

Olivia Olson, Michigan

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Sarah Strong, UConn

Mikaylah Williams, LSU