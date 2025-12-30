South Carolina women's basketball: Year-end Mailbag

On Monday, I opened the floor to women’s basketball questions on The Insiders Forum. Here’s a sample of what was discussed.

(Questions and answers have been edited for clarity.)

vacock said: Any predicted SEC wins for the men? Any predicted SEC losses for the women?

The men have to take care of UAlbany before they can think about the SEC.

In the preseason, I predicted South Carolina would lose at LSU. I’m not going to change that. Oklahoma has improved from last season, so that could be tough, too.

Alndyoung said: I would like to see Ta’Niya Latson get enough rest to get her ankle back to full strength for Texas on the 15th. What kind of challenges to you see in the four games between now and then?

Arkansas is who we thought they were: pretty bad. Florida being bad is more of a surprise because of the individual talent the Gators have. Alabama and Georgia look like tournament teams, so getting them at home is big. Outside of the 2019 game (and we know that season doesn’t count), Alabama has lost every game in Columbia by double digits since 2005. Coach ABE is a great defensive coach, and she has given the Gamecocks fits in Athens. Not so much in Columbia.

Slickchick22 said: Of all of the players coming off the bench this year, which one will be the most impactful by SEC tournament time?

LSU has a loaded first 3 weeks of the SEC schedule. How many losses do you think they have?

Assuming we have all 11 players healthy, do we beat Texas at home?

Which 4 teams get a bye in the SEC tournament? I say South Carolina, Texas, LSU, and Oklahoma.

I’m a big fan of Maddy McDaniel, but Agot Makeer is the real difference-maker off the bench. She can play multiple positions and her length makes her so disruptive on defense. She’s also great in transition, which fits what South Carolina wants to do.

LSU opens with 5 losable games, but there aren’t too many SEC games that aren’t losable. It’s tough for me to predict anything with LSU because we’ve really only seen them play one game, and that was against Duke when the spiralling Blue Devils looked like they might never win another game. LSU is loaded with talented individuals, but I don’t like how they fit together, and I really wonder how they will play together in a close game.

Is Vic Schafer still coaching Texas? Then yes.

I’m sticking with my preseason prediction of South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU as the top four seeds. Kentucky, Georgia, and Alabama look better than I expected, but not good enough to crash the top four.

Dcamp48 said: How are Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts doing with their recovery and do you think both will be back next year.

I’m not sure about Ashlyn’s recovery, but she seems to be enjoying life. Chloe is progressing faster than I’ve ever seen, and I expect her to be 100% before next season starts. I take both at their word that they will be back next year, but I definitely feel better about Chloe being back because she has stayed so involved.

SilverSurfer said: Cori Close recently made a comment about the lack of media coverage around the UCLA vs Ohio State game of two ranked opponents. Was the lack of media coverage a women’s basketball problem or a UCLA problem?

Short answer, yes.

Apparently, there were some Ohio State (home) media at that game who didn’t attend Cori Close’s postgame. I don’t know what the postgame setup was like, but sometimes, as a reporter, you have to skip the opposing coach to get your team’s players/coaches. I had to skip the FGCU coach to be able to talk to Madina Okot. It’s not ideal, and the teams usually try to avoid overlap, but it happens.

Also, I’m sure the timing had something to do with it: it’s Christmas break, NFL Sunday with home games for the Bengals and Browns, and Ohio State football was already at the Cotton Bowl. Folks probably opted to just run wire reports.

UCLA (and Southern Cal) don’t get a ton of local coverage. Unfortunately, that’s just life in LA, where there are a million other things going on. When I was out there for the South Carolina-UCLA game, I was warned ahead of time that they had never had so many credential requests and space would be limited. Cori Close walked in for post-game and said, “Now this is what a press conference should look like!” It was like a normal South Carolina home game against a ranked SEC opponent, not even a top ten opponent.

But they aren’t alone. In the past few years, we’ve seen an increase in national coverage of women’s basketball. But that hasn’t really trickled down to local coverage. A lot of nationally-ranked teams only have 2-3 people who regularly cover them, and maybe 5-6 for big games. And more isn’t always better. There are still a lot of (mostly older) reporters who only show up for big games and then act like they are doing a favor.

I’m not sure Gamecock fans realize how lucky they are with WBB coverage, and that’s not self-promotion. You have five different writers covering every home game, plus the AP, plus four TV stations (and student media). That is not normal across WBB. Now for the self-promotion: I’ve been at every game this season except for the Real SC game in Los Angeles. That’s definitely not normal.

You’ve probably heard Dawn Staley say that we cover South Carolina like a real or regular sport. That’s because that kind of coverage is still the exception. Before the SEC availability reports, do you know how hard it was to get injury information for other teams? Often, I’d have no idea why a player missed a game because there was nobody covering the team. It’s why opposing coaches thank us for our coverage. They want a piece of it.

The Gamecock media has a well-deserved reputation for taking over road gyms. It used to be UConn, but now it’s South Carolina. When one ACC SID saw the list of credential requests, he complained, “Where am I going to put all of these people?” That school’s men’s team has multiple national championships and is one of the most famous brands in sports, but an extra five credentials for a women’s basketball game was overwhelming?

I could keep going. But by now, everyone has probably stopped reading, so I’ll leave it at that.