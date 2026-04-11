South Carolina women's basketball alum gets new WNBA contract

With a recent collective bargaining agreement agreed upon, new WNBA contracts have been flying in this week. A former South Carolina women’s basketball star is among them.

On Saturday, the Seattle Storm announced that the organization had re-signed Gamecock alum Zia Cooke. The Storm is not an organization that reveals contract details, so exact terms remain unknown.

However, the re-signing returns Cooke to an organization with which she has had multiple stints. She also played two years with the Los Angeles Sparks, the team that drafted her in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

As of the time of this writing, Cooke is the only former Gamecock on the Seattle Storm roster. Last year, Cooke played part of the year with USC legend Tiffany Mitchell in the Pacific Northwest.

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Cooke signed with Seattle ahead of the 2025 season and made the team’s opening day roster. Then, even after a mid-season trade to the Washington Mystics, she returned to the team via waivers after just a couple of weeks. Cooke finished the year with the Storm and made enough of an impression to find her way back again.

For her professional career, Cooke has averaged 4.0 points in just 11.4 minutes per game. She shot a career-best percentage from outside last season, making 39.5% of her attempts. During part of her time with the Seattle Storm, she was one of the team’s top reserves.

During Cooke’s South Carolina women’s basketball career, she was a National Champion and All-American. She also won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award in 2023 as the country’s best shooting guard. Cooke earned spots on the Final Four All-Tournament Team in all three of the NCAA Tournaments she made (2021-2023; 2020 was canceled due to Covid).