South Carolina women's basketball: Zone defense has become an unlikely weapon for the Gamecocks

Sunday, January 11, 2026. South Carolina and Georgia were locked in a low-scoring battle, but the Gamecocks seemed to be having trouble matching up on defense.

Then, on the second or third defensive possession, the light bulb came on. They were in a zone, and not just any zone. South Carolina was in a 1-3-1 zone.

Dawn Staley built South Carolina into a national powerhouse behind strong defense. Specifically, man-to-man defense, the way God and Bill Raftery intended.

South Carolina had played zone defense before, but always as a change-of-pace or because of foul trouble. Sometimes, South Carolina would stay in a zone a little longer if it were especially effective, but then Staley would always say later, Don’t get used to it.

She believes in man defense, and for good reason. Players like A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston, Brea Beal, Ashlyn Watkins, and Bree Hall were historically great individual defenders. The 2022 national championship team was one of the best defensive champions ever, and they won by switching every screen and smothering opposing players.

With a half-court defense that good, there was no reason to resort to gimmicks like zone, trapping, or pressure.

This season is different. The Gamecocks have one elite defender in Raven Johnson, but midway through the season, they were merely a good defensive team.

After beating FGCU in the final game before the Christmas break, Staley said there was some truth to the notion that South Carolina’s best defense was its star-studded offense.

“Yes, for this team,” Staley said. “Other teams really have defended. I don’t think other teams have probably scored as much just from each position on the floor. Everybody’s a scoring threat, especially in our starting five, so they’re just starting to play well together, and then they’re starting to play just super connected defensively. Like they can really see where, you know, we were deficient and now we are just kind of closing that gap of deficiency and playing well together.”

With the SEC season up next, the gap had to close even faster. So South Carolina got creative and started working on a 1-3-1 zone. The players loved it and wanted to start using it immediately, but Staley was hesitant. After all, it was a big change. The timing felt right in the home game against Georgia.

“We’ve been working on it probably for a week now. They wanted to play it at Arkansas, (but) I wasn’t really feeling it. The fact that they wanted to play it. We’ve disrupted the Highlighters with it. When you can have a good test and do well against the Highlighters, you’ve got a shot at being good at it,” Staley said. “I thought our length, our athleticism, and our enthusiasm to wanting to play it really helps.”

Length is one of the key reasons South Carolina has been so effective in the zone. South Carolina has several players with unusually long wingspans.

Madina Okot has a 6-8 ¾ wingspan. Adhel Tac has a 6-8 ¼ wingspan. Joyce Edwards and Agot Makeer, who often play the top of the 1-3-1 zone, have 6-6 ¾ and 6-4 wingspan, respectively. And Raven Johnson famously has a 6-1 ½ wingspan.

Since Staley made those comments after the Georgia game, South Carolina has gotten even longer and more athletic with the addition of Alicia Tournebize. Defensively, the 6-7 forward can practically cover the entire lane without moving because of her 6-10 wingspan. Offensively, she is comfortable playing inside or outside, which allows South Carolina to play her alongside another post player without clogging the lane.

“I want to say that they get excited to play the zone because they have to chase everybody around, right?” Staley said. “I think the more success we have with it, the more they are wanting to play it. I hope we don’t get too comfortable with it, because at some point we’re going to have to match up and play the same type of defense that we’re used to playing, because they’re going to scout us and they’re going to find holes in it. But I think if we can use it properly, where we spot it here or there, or if it’s going well, and some offenses have some difficulty in moving the ball and getting the things that they want. Our main focus for Tennessee was to control the paint. We know they’re going to shoot 30-plus threes. 44 today, right? We just didn’t want them to have both paint points and made threes.”

Tournebize got extended playing time against Tennessee when South Carolina once again used a zone for most of the second half. The result was a 43-point win, the biggest win over a ranked opponent in Gamecock history, and the worst loss the Lady Vols have ever suffered.

“I don’t think in my 26-year career that I played more zone than what we played today, Staley said. “But I’m not stubborn enough to not go with what’s working. It was working today, and we stayed with it, and I thought it impacted the game.”

Zone takes buy-in and discipline from the players. Because it is working, the players like it.

“At the top, it’s some work,” Ta’Niya Latson said. “Me and Raven, we were a little tired. But I feel like it was working all game, so we just stayed with the matchup zone. We had high intensity, very athletic, we were active in it, so Coach just kept going with it.”

There was a key difference, however. Against Tennessee, South Carolina played a 2-3 zone instead of the 1-3-1 that had been successful earlier in the season. South Carolina also picked up Tennessee full-court and threw in the occasional trap, two more tactics Staley has rarely used.

Early in the season, Staley cautioned that games this season might look a little different. In the past, South Carolina didn’t care if you knew what it was going to do defensively because the Gamecocks were confident they would stop you anyway. This season, South Carolina needs the misdirection for opponents.

“They’ll have to prepare for it all,” Staley said. “They have to prepare for our man defense, they have to prepare for our zone now, and our three-quarter court stuff,” Staley said. “We probably stayed in it a little bit longer than we normally would have, and it was working. Obviously, if it’s going to work, we’re going to continue to work on it and keep teams off balance.