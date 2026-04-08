South Carolina women's basketball's Madina Okot's waiver denied by NCAA

Madina Okot’s appeal for an extra season of eligibility has been denied by the NCAA, South Carolina announced on Wednesday afternoon. Her college career is effectively over.

“Early in her basketball career, Madina made courageous choices not just to pursue just the sport, but also to better her life,” head coach Dawn Staley said in a release. “Her path included just a short time with us in Columbia, but we are grateful to be part of her story. She made our team and our sport better.”

Okot had 48 hours from the end of the national championship game to declare for the WNBA Draft, which she is expected to do.

She teased her decision on Tuesday night with a post on Instagram captioned “Forever grateful!!” The post matched the goodbye posts made by Raven Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson, and assistant coach Khadijah Sessions responded, “Going to miss you.”

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Okot only played two seasons of NCAA basketball, but the NCAA also counts two seasons that Okot played in Kenya while she was trying to obtain a US student visa.

South Carolina doesn’t think those two seasons should count toward Okot’s NCAA eligibility, especially given recent rulings that junior college seasons don’t count. They appealed for at least one more season of eligibility.

But the clock was working against Okot. Players had to declare for the WNBA Draft by April 3 or, if their team was still playing in the NCAA Tournament, 48 hours following the conclusion of their final game. That deadline was Tuesday

On Saturday, Dawn Staley remained optimistic.

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“I’m hoping to hear back shortly,” she said. “I think our compliance is doing a great job. It’s just keeping the lines of communication open. The NCAA always asks for more and more information, more and more information. Madina is complying with getting the information. Hopefully they’ll have an answer soon.”

Throughout the tournament, Okot expressed her desire to return to South Carolina. But she is also projected to be a first-round draft pick, so entering the draft is a solid alternative.

Okot averaged 12.8 points and 10.6 rebounds in her only season in Columbia. She shot 57.5% from the floor, including 44.8% from three, led the SEC in total rebounds, and was named second-team All-SEC.