South Carolina women's basketball's top perimeter shooters grow in height and number

If you ask the average fan who South Carolina’s best three-point shooter is, the easiest answer is Tessa Johnson. The senior guard has been known throughout her career for making the clutch three.

Additionally, she leads all Gamecocks guards in three-point percentage during the 2025-26 season.

However, South Carolina’s win over Ole Miss posed an increasingly fair question. What if it’s Madina Okot?

Okot shot 3-3 from the perimeter in the Gamecocks rout of the Rebels. The senior transfer forward finished Sunday afternoon with 17 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes. She has made seven of her nine attempts in SEC play, including each of her last five.

“When I saw [Madina] start making threes, I was like, sh*t, it’s over for us,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. ” … It’s one thing to have to battle with her around the basket, but she started looking like Steph Curry.”

Ta’Niya Latson particularly noted the high arc of Okot’s three-point jump shot. She called her jump shot “pretty”.

“Raven (Johnson) always says when Madina shoots, you can stand up and sit back down [before it goes in],” Latson said.

When Okot came to South Carolina, Staley only saw it as a big who wants to shoot threes. As the season progressed, she challenged Okot to start taking three-point attempts.

“Now she’s popping back off of screening,” Staley said. “Today, we were a little bit more intentional about setting plays up for her to take them.”

Okot is not the only Gamecock big who has shown the ability to knock down the three, either. Midseason addition Alicia Tournebize leads the Gamecocks in three-point percentage, shooting 66 percent from three in 11 games played.

The ability allows South Carolina to stretch the floor in ways they previously could not. Additionally, it allows them to play multiple of their tall forwards at the same time.

Every day after practice, Okot, Tournebize, and the other post players practice three-point shooting. They go around the horn, with associate head coach Lisa Boyer feeding them on shot after shot. Staley said she wants to put her players in a place where it’s comfortable and fits.

“The post rotation, they’re getting a lot more reps. There’s not one post player sitting out there getting reps every other, every other possession in practice,” Staley said. ” … They want to do well for each other.”

Seeing them have confidence in their three-point ability is great for a guard, especially a driving guard, like Latson.

“I mean, I need to get to the rim so they can go out there and go shoot some threes,” Latson said. “And they just have pretty shots. I mean, we believe in them. They shoot them a lot in practice.”

