South Carolina women's's basketball: Commit Jerzy Robinson named Naismith All-American

South Carolina commit Jerzy Robinson has been named a Naismith Girls’ High School All-American.

A 6-1 guard from Sierra Canyon in California, Robinson is a physical and versatile scorer who is a consensus top-five recruit in the 2026 class. The other first-team All-Americans are Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring, Kaleena Smith, and Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka. Smith and Wilson-Manyacka are juniors, while the other three are seniors.

Robinson averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season. She scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Sierra Canyon to the CIF-SS championship.

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In January, Robinson became Sierra Canyon’s all-time leading scorer. She passed Southern Cal star Juju Watkins, the previous record-holder. Watkins went on to set the NCAA freshman scoring record.

Robinson and the other first-team All-Americans are finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year Award. She is also a finalist for the MaxPreps Player of the Year Award and a McDonald’s All-American.

The Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year Award will be announced on March 17.

Robinson is the star of South Carolina’s fourth-ranked recruiting class. She is joined by forward Kaeli Wynn, who is also from California and best friends with Robinson, and post Kelsi Andrews of Florida, both top-20 recruits.

Additionally, forward Alicia Tournebize enrolled early and joined the team in January. ESPN called Tournebize the “gem” of the signing class.

Robinson did not sign in the November signing period. She announced her commitment live on ESPN on December 23, 2025, wearing a garnet outfit with black Nikes, and her nails painted garnet, black, and white. Robinson picked South Carolina over LSU and UConn.

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The Gamecocks have had two Naismith Trophy Girls’ High School Players of the Year in program history. Raven Johnson won the award in 2021, and A’ja Wilson earned the honor in 2014.

Wilson (2014) and Johnson (2021) also won the MaxPreps basketball Player of the Year. Joyce Edwards was the two-time MaxPreps all-sport Female Athlete of the Year in 2023 and 2024.

Wilson (2018) and Aliyah Boston (2022) both won the Naismith Trophy in college. They were also three-time finalists. Tiffany Mitchell was a two-time finalist. Shannon Johnson and Jocelyn Penn were also finalists.