South Carolina won its first-ever ABS challenge. Here's how it went

After being implemented by Major League Baseball earlier this year, the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System has officially made its way to college baseball. Throughout this week, ABS will be used on a trial basis during the SEC Tournament from May 19-24 in Hoover, Ala.

As a member of the SEC, South Carolina will be one of the first teams to utilize the system. It didn’t take long for the Gamecocks to challenge a call during Tuesday’s opening-round game against Tennessee.

In the third inning, with the game tied at three, Talmadge LeCroy tapped on his head as Levi Clark took an 0-2 pitch for what was initially called a ball. But after review, the pitch barely clipped the lower left half of the strike zone shown on the videoboard at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium for strike three.

LeCroy wins the Gamecocks' first ABS challenge! pic.twitter.com/ce2bKMd5Bn — South Carolina Baseball (@GamecockBSB) May 19, 2026

South Carolina’s bench erupted after LeCroy won his challenge. Brandon Stone, who got the start on the mound on Tuesday, pointed at LeCroy for making the fast judgment call there.

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Teams will get to challenge an umpire’s ball or strike call through the automated system, which tracks the exact location of each pitch. Each team will begin a game with three challenges and will keep a challenge if it is successful. If the original call is upheld, then that challenge will be lost.

In extra innings, both teams will receive one additional challenge per inning. That challenge can be retained within the inning if successful but will not carry over to the next inning.

“It’s certainly going to be different just being able to challenge ball and strike calls,” interim head coach Monte Lee said. “Look, I don’t want to be critical of something that I don’t quite understand. It’s one of my favorite quotes, ‘Don’t be critical of things you don’t understand.’ So I don’t understand how it’s going to change the game quite yet. So I want to see it play out.”

Any challenge must be initiated immediately after the pitch by a player tapping the top of the cap or helmet. After the umpire signals that a challenge has been called for, an animated pitch result graphic will be displayed on the stadium videoboard and on the television broadcast, showing the location of the pitch, whether the call was confirmed or overturned, and the updated ball-strike count.

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium has been equipped with cameras that will track the movement of each pitch. This is how the automated system can place the location of the ball within the strike zone.

Each hitter’s strike zone is also unique. Measurements for every player were collected before the tournament, allowing the system to establish an individualized strike zone based on that player’s height.

“It’s definitely a different aspect of the game,” Jake Randolph said. “The game’s evolving at a fast rate. But it’s cool. I mean, both sides get a say in what happens in the game. So I think that’s a cool part of it.”

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