South Carolina's 2026-27 roster is veteran-laden. Where will Marcus Johnson fit in?

As Lamont Paris built his roster for the 2026-27 season, he sought an influx of veteran experience.

He now has it in spades. Camden Heide, Kory Mincy, Jakub Nečas and Shane Blakeney have each played at least three NCAA seasons. Two of South Carolina’s international imports, Hugo López and Juan Fernández, also have a combined nine years of professional basketball experience between them.

In many cases, veteran presence to this extent could block younger players from earning meaningful minutes on the floor. But that may not happen with Marcus Johnson, a true freshman whom Paris said will have a definite role this upcoming season.

“Our sell to Marcus was that we’re bringing you in here for a role that’s a real role, and that’s part of the reason why you should come here,” Paris said on June 24. “It doesn’t mean you have to put the whole team on your back or do anything that’s outside of the norms, of the realms, of what a freshman might do. But it also means that there’s going to be a real role for you, so I think he’s really looking forward to that.”

A consensus four-star prospect, Johnson is among the top players South Carolina has recruited in program history. He is the No. 73 overall player in the class of 2026, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and received top-60 nods from both ESPN and 247Sports.

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Johnson shined across four seasons at Garfield Heights High School in Cleveland, earning First Team All-Ohio selections each year and becoming the first back-to-back Ohio Mr. Basketball honoree since Luke Kennard. He originally committed to Ohio State before switching allegiances to the Gamecocks in a move motivated by family ties. Meechie Johnson, Marcus’ older cousin, spent three seasons at South Carolina across two stints, including most recently in 2025-26.

“His family, I’ve had a comfortability with them for years and years, so they understood in their minds what this opportunity would look like,” Paris said. “Obviously, having Meechie be able to tell Marcus what practice was like every single day, who I am as a human being, how he’s going to be coached, what that looks like, the dissemination of information, and how that’s presented to a young player who’s trying to figure some things out, I think all those really helped.”

Paris said more high-level basketball recruits are seeing less playing time, unless they have otherworldly talent, as teams have leaned towards building veteran-heavy starting lineups in recent years. Marcus Johnson, however, possesses in Paris’ eyes a skillset that allows him to contribute right away.

“He’s a really hard worker,” Paris said. “He’s a competitor; he’s got a good level of toughness. You know, he’s got that explosive burst physically that we’ve gotten used to from the likes of Meechie Johnson. He’s really fast and explosive athletically. Different games, he’s got a different flair and shake. He moves differently than what a Meechie Johnson does.”

Just one other true freshman, Ford Wilder of Wilson Hall High School in Sumter, will join Marcus Johnson on the roster this year. But Paris said Johnson’s situation will be much like that of a South Carolina player who had two strong seasons in Columbia before going on to be the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

“I think that’s a way to bring younger guys along,” Paris said. “You look at Collin Murray-Boyles in his freshman year. It was Collin mixed in with some older guys that embraced Collin and Collin’s growth. Collin thrived under those circumstances.”