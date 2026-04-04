South Carolina aiming to move past loss to Texas with big rubber match on deck

Looking back to two weeks ago, after his first game on the job, Monte Lee stressed that his team must learn to flush a tough loss and move on. South Carolina will face that test head-on Saturday afternoon.

The Gamecocks fell 5-2 to No. 2 Texas on Friday evening at Founders Park. Still, they’ll have a chance to do something they haven’t yet accomplished this season: win an SEC series.

“If you want the players to be upbeat and positive and flush it and move on, you’ve got to do it too as a coach,” Lee said. “I can’t walk around here disappointed tomorrow about what happened today, and I won’t be. The kids are fighting as hard as they can. We’ve just got to go out and do it tomorrow.”

It won’t be easy, though, especially given that the Longhorns will have the momentum back in their corner after South Carolina (15-17, 2-9 SEC) dominated the series opener. Texas got back on the right track with a great start from Luke Harrison, who held the Gamecocks to just one hit over 5.2 innings.

Harrison kept South Carolina hitless until one out in the fifth inning, when Luke Yuhasz crushed a two-run homer into left field. It was his only mistake in an otherwise stellar performance, as he struck out five and walked two.

“He just had that level of confidence in his stuff. Tells you a little bit about him and the outing he had today. I thought he was really good,” Lee said. “But I also thought, you look at it, heck, in the second inning, Talmadge (LeCroy) lined out to centerfield with two strikes. Yuhasz hammered a ball to third base. They played an unbelievable game defensively. Beau Hollins lined out to shortstop in the third inning. We hit the homer, Pat (Evans) smoked the ball to the second baseman — full extension — with two strikes to lead off an inning. We hit some balls pretty good off of him. They just made some great plays.”

Join GamecockCentral now for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Brandon Stone was equally as effective for South Carolina, though his outing came in relief. Before coming in, Josh Gunther struggled for a third straight start, allowing three runs (two earned) with two walks and no strikeouts over 1.1 innings before Lee pulled him.

“I just made the decision that early in the game, like I’m not going to put us in a position where we give up a big inning,” Lee said, explaining why he turned to Stone so soon. “If you look at their lineup, they’ve got a lot of right-handed hitters. I thought Stone was a great matchup for them because of that. And I just wanted to go to Stone as early in the game as I felt like I needed to if Josh struggled some, and we just felt like at that point in time that we needed to do that.”

Stone inherited a sticky situation in the second after Gunther’s exit, but he settled in and single-handedly kept the Gamecocks in the game as he pitched seven brilliant innings and allowed two runs on nine hits.

Those two runs came in the ninth, shortly after Stone celebrated a key strikeout to end the previous inning. He glanced over and mouthed something toward Texas’ dugout, although he couldn’t recall what he had said when he was asked about it after the game.

“I was just fired up. I was excited, trying to get our team fired up,” Stone said. “I knew we were a hit away from breaking that game wide open. I was just fired up in general.”

With one out, Ethan Mendoza and Jacob Tinney hit back-to-back solo homers to give the Longhorns key insurance runs and end Stone’s night on a sour note. Otherwise, he was fantastic, striking out six and walking two over 85 pitches.

“It was just throwing a lot of different pitches in the zone, pounding the strike zone, making them try to hit what I can throw,” Stone said. “At the end, I lost a little bit of steam. Both kids made a couple of good swings. I mean, they hit good pitches. They did their thing.”

Lee admittedly kicked himself for not taking Stone out of the game after the emotional eighth. He thought about potentially going to a different reliever to begin the next inning, but Stone told him he felt great when he went over to him in the dugout to determine what the next move would be.

“As a head coach, you’re always going to second-guess — and you should,” Lee said. “You should look back at the game and think, ‘Okay, what do I need to do a better job of? What are some decisions that I’ve made that I need to think about when they come up next time? And that was certainly one of them.”

Despite his strong outing, Stone giving up the two homers loomed large when Will Craddock crushed what could have been a game-tying solo shot with two outs in the ninth. Instead, his blast only cut the deficit to two. All night, South Carolina had chances to come through and failed to get it done.

The Gamecocks were held to just three hits and one run over the final three innings against Texas’ bullpen once Harrison’s night was over. They went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and 1-for-7 with runners on base.

Lee wished South Carolina had been “a little more aggressive” at the plate throughout the night. He’s preached the need to “hunt and shrink,” which is exactly what the Gamecocks will look to do against another tough left-hander — Dylan Volantis — with the weekend series on the line.

“We’re certainly going to go into the game tomorrow,” Lee said, “with the mindset that we’ve got to attack this guy early in the count and get some fastballs and put some pressure on them early in the ball game.”

Up next: South Carolina and Texas will face off in a rubber match on Saturday afternoon. First pitch will be at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+. Amp Phillips (2-3, 2.68 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!