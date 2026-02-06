South Carolina's home opener spoiled after Hokies' ferocious comeback

It’s only the first game of the season, and there’s still such a long way to go. But this one simply got away from South Carolina when it looked to be in complete control.

After scoring three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead, head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard turned to newcomer Emma Friedel to get the final six outs against Virginia Tech.

However, this proved to be Chastain Woodard’s biggest mistake of the night as Friedel couldn’t record an out while the No. 19 Hokies roared back with seven runs and handed the No. 12 Gamecocks an 8-4 loss on Opening Day Thursday evening at Beckham Field.

Join GamecockCentral now for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

The first sign of trouble came on Friedel’s first pitch as Hokies right fielder Kylie Aldridge crushed a solo home run into dead center field. Then, after loading the bases with no outs, Friedel walked in a run to make it a one-run game, forcing Chastain Woodard to turn to Jori Heard, who started in the circle and had already pitched four shutout innings.

Friedel only lasted 17 pitches before being pulled, as she was charged with five runs on two hits in her brief outing.

Not even Heard, who’s back for her senior season as South Carolina’s ace, could keep the lead intact in an impossible situation. The Hokies took the lead later in the inning on a two-run triple by Emma Mazzarone that went by Quincee Lilio and to the left field wall.

Despite now trailing by four runs with six outs to go, the Gamecocks (0-1) had a great opportunity in the next inning to get back in the game. But with the bases loaded and two outs, Tori Ensley, who served as the tying run, lined a ball into center for the final out to end the potential threat.

South Carolina had its chances but severely struggled to cash in during run-scoring opportunities. The Gamecocks, who only had four hits, went 2-for-15 with runners on base and 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Up next: With four games in the Gamecock Invitational set for Friday, South Carolina will host Syracuse in the late afternoon at Beckham Field. First pitch will be at 3 p.m. on SEC Network+.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina softball!