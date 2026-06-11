South Carolina's kickoff windows for 2026 football season revealed

While there are still a few months to go until the season begins, South Carolina now has a better idea of when all 12 of its regular-season games will begin this year.

The SEC revealed kickoff windows for all 16 teams on Wednesday, giving the Gamecocks an early glimpse at when they could be playing each week this season.

South Carolina already knew the kickoff times for its first three games, while official start times for the remaining nine contests will be announced closer to each game date. For now, though, here’s a look at how the schedule is shaping up based on the newly released kickoff windows.

Sept. 5: Kent State – 12:45 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sept. 12: Towson – 7 p.m. (SEC Network+)

Sept. 19: Mississippi State – 4:15 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sept. 26: at Alabama – NIGHT

Oct. 3: Kentucky – FLEX

Oct. 10: at Florida – EARLY

Oct. 24: Tennessee – AFTERNOON

Oct. 31: at Oklahoma – FLEX

Nov. 7: Texas A&M – AFTERNOON

Nov. 14: at Arkansas – FLEX

Nov. 21: Georgia – FLEX

Nov. 28: at Clemson – TBD

Now for a breakdown of what each window means. Early: Noon to 1 p.m. ET start. Afternoon: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start. Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start. Flex means games flexed between the afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and night (6-8 p.m.) windows.

Shane Beamer will be entering his sixth season as South Carolina’s head coach. It will be a pivotal one for the Gamecocks as they look to bounce back following the disappointment of a 4-8 campaign in 2025.