South Carolina's lack of fight apparent in 34-point loss to Arkansas: 'That is disappointing'

It’s not every day that you know a game is well over with so much time remaining. But once in a while, there are games like that, and South Carolina’s been in quite a few of them over the years.

The Gamecocks found themselves trailing all night on the road against No. 17 Arkansas, but it only got worse when the deficit kept growing. At one point, they were down by 30 points with 13 minutes left to go in the game. Not even at the midway point of the second half, the game was already decided.

By the final buzzer, it ended up being an ugly 108-74 loss for South Carolina to fall to 1-3 in SEC play. It’s now the eighth time under head coach Lamont Paris that the Gamecocks have lost by 30-plus points.

“That is disappointing,” Paris said on 107.5 The Game afterwards. “I mentioned this to our guys before: You came here, I hope, for this. I hope this is what you came here for, and you’re here, so it’s your turn to do this, regardless of whether you signed up for this or not. And so I do think guys got into a headspace that it was hard for them to compete the way that they needed to.”

The Gamecocks didn’t stand a chance with the way they played. They shot 23.3 percent from three-point range, turned the ball over 16 times, and got dominated by a far more athletic team.

Arkansas had 66 of its points come in the paint and scored 22 points off turnovers to go along with 32 fast-break points.

When the game got out of hand, it felt less like an SEC game and more like a streetball game with the Razorbacks throwing down big dunks and successful alley oops. It’s hard not to look at that score and feel like South Carolina gave up. Because that’s exactly how Paris felt to some extent.

“I think we stopped fighting at some point,” he said. “And fighting even is rushing some shots that we know aren’t good shots, and they know that, but it’s an easy way out of it is just to fling this, and hopefully it goes in. It’ll be great if it does. If it doesn’t, it’s off. So I just didn’t think we fought the way that we needed to.”

It’s a bad loss that comes after South Carolina had actually been playing better lately. It went into Baton Rouge last week and beat LSU by double digits. Then last Saturday, it had a second-half lead over Georgia, but coughed it up and lost tightly.

So, for this to be the next result after those two games was frustrating for Paris. Now with 14 games left to go in the regular season, where does South Carolina go from here? It’s a valid question.

The Gamecocks are at Auburn on Saturday and will desperately need a win to keep things from getting any worse. Paris knows the next game will matter to him, but he hopes it will matter the same to his players.

“It’ll matter what we do. It’ll matter what our energy is like at practice tomorrow. It’ll matter if this result mattered to guys,” Paris said. “Not that it devastates you in a way that you’re paralyzed in terms of moving forward. But does it matter that this is what you allowed to happen, that we allowed to happen, and does practice reflect how you feel about the performance that you had today? I hope it does.”

Saturday’s tip-off from Neville Arena will be at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

