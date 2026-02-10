South Carolina's Opening Weekend series moved to doubleheader Friday, single game Saturday

South Carolina is three days away from Opening Day at Founders Park. However, due to some impending weather this weekend, there have been a few tweaks to the Opening Weekend schedule.

The Gamecocks will now play a doubleheader on Friday and a single game on Saturday against Northern Kentucky to open the season. First pitch for game one on Friday will be at 1 p.m., and game two will be played 45 minutes after game one concludes. Saturday’s game will remain in its normal 2 p.m. slot.

As far as ticket information goes, individual game ticket holders who have tickets for the first game of the weekend series will be able to sit in their seats for the 1 p.m. game until the game concludes and then move to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas or the outfield bleachers for the second game of the doubleheader, per South Carolina’s press release.

Individual game ticket holders who have Sunday game three reserved tickets can come in for the Friday 1 p.m. game and go to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas or outfield bleachers and then move into their seats when the 1 p.m. game concludes.

Individual game ticket holders who have a Saturday game two reserved ticket will stay the same and have their reserved seats for Saturday’s game.

All games against Northern Kentucky will still be on SEC Network+.

