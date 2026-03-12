South Carolina's season ends in SEC Tournament loss to Oklahoma

South Carolina’s identity has been clear all season, along with its strengths and weaknesses. The Gamecocks have relied heavily on outside shooting, but they’ve always lacked a true interior presence to balance out their offense.

Things are good when the three-point shots are falling. When they aren’t, the problems become obvious. Add in opponents repeatedly exploiting them in the paint, and the final result is a night like Wednesday.

After getting off to a tremendous start, South Carolina eventually fell back down to earth and suffered a 86-74 loss to Oklahoma in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

The Gamecocks (13-19, 4-14 SEC) will officially end the season with a losing record for the third time in four years under Lamont Paris, who’s now 62-68 during his tenure in Columbia.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

For much of the first half, the Gamecocks couldn’t seem to miss whenever they took a shot. They were roughly even with the Sooners in overall shooting, but the real difference came from beyond the arc.

At one point, South Carolina was shooting 70 percent from three-point range deep into the first half. The Gamecocks eventually cooled off down the stretch but still went 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) from three by the break.

The problem was that once the hot shooting inevitably cooled off, Oklahoma worked its way back into the game. After trailing 36–23 with seven minutes left in the half, the Sooners stopped relying on the three-point shot and instead began attacking the interior — a shift that proved to be a major turning point.

Over those final seven minutes, Oklahoma went on a 19–6 run to pull even and tie the game at 42. The Sooners, who eventually went back to shooting threes and finished 11-of-25, had 30 points in the paint, despite losing the rebound battle 34-25.

Even though the game remained close at the start of the second half, South Carolina never looked the same once Oklahoma adjusted. The Gamecocks were bound to hit a shooting slump, and when opportunities to recover arose in the second half, they never capitalized, allowing the deficit to grow.

South Carolina, which shot 43.3 percent in the first half, struggled in the second half, managing to shoot just 38.7 percent from the field and 41 percent for the game. The three-point shooting was also far less effective, going 3-of-14 after halftime to finish the night at an overall 37.9 percent clip.

All three of the Gamecocks’ starting senior guards finished with double figures in the loss. Kobe Knox led the way with 20 points, while Mike Sharavjamts had 19 and Meechie Johnson had 14.

Up next: South Carolina will head into the offseason with Paris set to return for his fifth season as head coach. The transfer portal will open on April 7 for a 15-day window and close on April 26.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!