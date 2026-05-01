South Carolina's series opener with LSU postponed; doubleheader to be played Saturday

Friday’s series opener between South Carolina and LSU at Alex Box Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather, LSU has announced. Instead, there will be a doubleheader on Saturday.

Game 1 of Saturday’s twinbill will start at 2 p.m., followed by Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Both games will remain on SEC Network+.

Sunday’s series finale will remain unchanged with first pitch at 3 p.m. on SEC Network+.

It’s unclear how, or if, this will change South Carolina’s pitching plans. Amp Phillips was slated to start Friday, with Brandon Stone on Saturday and TBA on Sunday. Interim head coach Monte Lee said Thursday that Alex Valentin will likely start the series finale if he isn’t used in the first two games.

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South Carolina (22-24, 7-14 SEC), coming off a midweek loss to The Citadel, will look for its third SEC series win in the last four weekends in Baton Rouge. The Gamecocks picked up two series victories over Missouri and Kentucky during April.

It’s been a disappointing year for LSU after coming into the season as the defending College World Series champions. After being ranked as the No. 2 team in the country in the preseason, the Tigers are 25-21 (6-15 SEC) and have been swept in each of their last three SEC series.

LSU’s last conference win came back on April 5 when the Tigers won a weekend series at Tennessee.

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