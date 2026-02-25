South Carolina's upset bid falls short as Kentucky escapes Columbia with late win

With the way things have been going, South Carolina isn’t playing for much right now besides improving its SEC Tournament seeding and potentially playing spoiler to other teams’ seasons.

The Gamecocks accomplished that by beating a Mississippi State team that desperately needed a win in Columbia on Saturday. A similar situation applied to Kentucky, which came into Tuesday having lost three straight games and needing to get back on track with four games to go.

With this matchup being at home, it had potential upset written all over it. It would’ve been a nice feather in the cap for Lamont Paris, who’s had his share of success against the Wildcats. But while the Gamecocks played well at times, they couldn’t get it done down the stretch in a 72-63 loss.

“When all the dust had settled, we put ourselves in a position to win the game late in the game,” Paris said. “And then it was a variety of decisions and plays that we did not make at that time, or the decisions weren’t great decisions, combined with a couple of plays.”

The start was almost flawless as South Carolina (12-16, 3-12 SEC) knocked down four of its first six three-point shots. It looked like the hot shooting from Saturday had carried into this matchup.

The Gamecocks were in control for the first 10 minutes of the first half … then came the drought.

The next six minutes couldn’t have gone much worse for South Carolina. It missed its next eight shots and only made two of its final 15 before the half, allowing the Wildcats, who weren’t playing much better, to find their rhythm and take the lead.

“This is a game of runs. I mean, (Kentucky is) probably gonna say the same thing,” Paris said. “So that’s just the way basketball goes, generally, I think. … At the end of the day, it’s a game of runs. We were fresh and made some shots, and then at certain times we didn’t.”

But to the Gamecocks’ credit, they didn’t let that stretch be the moment the game slipped away. They opened the second half strong and were back even within the first two minutes. The problem was that, while they managed to tie the game multiple times, they struggled to turn that momentum into a lead.

“We had the game in our hands,” said Meechie Johnson, who led the team with 18 points. “I’ve got to be better down the stretch, taking care of the ball, just being better down the stretch.”

One contributing problem was that South Carolina entered another long drought, this time going almost four minutes without a made basket in the latter portion of the second half. On the night, the Gamecocks shot 36.8 percent overall and went 8-of-29 (27.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

Mike Sharavjamts eventually drilled a three-pointer to make it a two-point deficit, but the Wildcats quickly responded. Kentucky proceeded to go on a 9-0 run, building a comfortable enough lead to hold on the rest of the way.

The other was something that’s plagued the team all season. The Gamecocks were dominated on the boards, losing the rebound battle 48-28. Kentucky snagged 18 offensive rebounds and finished with 14 second-chance points.

“There’s a lot that goes into just the total number. You know, if you shoot the ball really well, you have less opportunities for offensive rebounds,” Paris said. “But the offensive rebounds in particular are what I look at and how those come about. … There’s a level of physicality and will and desire that goes into getting those rebounds. Urgency, particularly with defensive rebounds, and I think also viewing yourself as the guy that goes and gets the rebound. I think we have a lot of guys that don’t view themselves as the guy that goes and gets it when it’s all said and done.”

Up next: South Carolina will be on the road at Georgia on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

