Staff Picks: CFP National Championship between Indiana and Miami (FL). Who wins?

After nearly five months, we’ve reached the final game of the 2025 college football season. Indiana and Miami (FL) will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night.

Kickoff will be at 7:50 p.m. on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Hoosiers are looking to win their first-ever championship, while the Hurricanes could win their sixth title and first since 2001 with a win in their usual home stadium.

Below are the current standings for the Staff Picks between GamecockCentral and 107.5 The Game, which have been going since Week Zero. While there are a few spots in the standings that still need to be decided, GamecockCentral intern Griffin Goodwyn will take home the win and finish in first place, regardless of what happens on Monday. So big congratulations to him!

1st Griffin Goodwyn (123-57) 2nd Kevin Miller (118-62) Tied 3rd Kendall Smith (116-64) Tied 3rd Wes Mitchell (116-64) 5th Elijah Campbell (115-65) Tied 6th Mike Uva (114-66) Tied 6th Chris Clark (114-66) 8th Mingo Martin (113-67) Tied 9th Jay Philips (112-68) Tied 9th Chris Wellbaum (112-68) Tied 11th Jack Veltri (110-70) Tied 11th George Bagwell (110-70) 13th Terry Ford (108-72) 14th Tyler Head (107-73)

Now, for the final time this season, here’s how the GamecockCentral and 107.5 The Game staff sees the CFP National Championship game going.

George Bagwell: I feel like everybody, media member or casual fan, is siding with Indiana. That’s because they’ve been the best team in the nation for months and just obliterated a very good Oregon team. But this Miami squad is quite fun to watch, and Michael Irvin has had a great time on the sidelines during their run. Why not Miami at home? Why not choose fun? Miami (FL): 24, Indiana: 20.

Elijah Campbell: Why yes, I do believe in miracles and the power of friendship and that belief is also held strongly in the walls of the Indiana football program. This fairytale can only end one way and that’s with a close game coronation of the greatest turnaround story in the history of this sport. Curt Cignetti will make believers of us all. Indiana: 33, Miami (FL): 28.

Chris Clark: Indiana: 27, Miami (FL): 21.

Terry Ford: Just like Indiana, Miami is really good at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. So, I think the Hurricanes can keep it close, but nobody is beating Indiana. For Miami to win, Indiana has to help them out by making mistakes. Problem for Miami…Indiana doesn’t make mistakes. Plus, I’ll take Fernando Mendoza over Carson Beck every day. And speaking of Carson Beck, isn’t he due for one of those games where he starts giving the ball to the other team? Indiana: 27 Miami (FL): 20.

Griffin Goodwyn: This game could be much closer than DraftKings’ 7.5-point line indicates, especially with the way that Miami’s offensive and defensive lines have imposed their will on previous College Football Playoff opponents. But if any squad in the 12-team field deserves to be labeled a “team of destiny,” it’s Curt Cignetti’s Indiana. With Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza at the helm, they will go from 3-9 to a national championship victory in two years. Indiana: 27, Miami (FL): 20.

Tyler Head: Indiana has played nearly flawlessly all season, this will arguably be their toughest defensive matchup and Miami has contained some good offenses in the playoffs so far. That being said, I just can’t go against Cignetti in this situation and Mendoza just wins and is wrapping up one of the most remarkable college season’s we’ve seen. Hoosiers roll. Indiana: 34, Miami (FL): 20.

Mingo Martin: A long season comes to a close finally! I’m picking purely from my rooting interest, although I have no issues with either team winning. Bring it home, Hoosiers. Indiana: 28, Miami (FL): 24.

Kevin Miller: If they continue to do what they do, Indiana will win this football game. Miami’s best chance to come out on top likely comes through explosive gains in the passing game, and that seems unlikely against this Hoosiers defense. If Mendoza plays mistake-free football (and it always sees like he does), Curt Cignetti will have flipped one of the worst programs in college football history into national champions. Indiana: 27, Miami (FL): 17.

Wes Mitchell: Indiana: 31, Miami (FL): 21.

Jay Philips: Both of these teams have been very impressive in their run to the title game. The Huuricanes were dominant at A&M, handled Ohio State up front and used a big time 4th quarter drive to beat Mississippi. Indiana has been even more thorough in their dominance of Alabama and Oregon, and I expect that to continue. The Hoosiers have proven their superiority in their last three wins, and they still play like no one believes in them. Give me Indiana: 38, Miami (FL): 16.

Kendall Smith: Indiana. Any team coached by a guy like Curt Cignetti is hard to pick against. They’ve been absolutely dominant and so fun to watch, just so good in all 3 phases. Obviously, this one goes out to my family (primarily my parents — 1986 IU grads!) I grew up on the Hoosiers and have always had a place in my heart for them. It’s a special fanbase and they deserve this. Plus, Fernando Mendoza might be the most lovable and wholesome player ever. Indiana: 34, Miami (FL): 10.

Mike Uva: The last time these two teams played on the gridiron was in 1966 — or in other words, Luke Doty’s sophomore year at South Carolina. Miami has done a phenomenal job this postseason of capitalizing off of mistakes. Unless Indiana, who has been playing as fundamentally sound as any team we’ve seen in recent years, I don’t see the Hurricanes pulling off the upset. Especially if they can’t take advantage of the “home-field” advantage early. After you’re done Googling Curt Cignetti, Google Indiana Football because after Monday night, it’ll say “National Champs” next to their names. Indiana: 31, Miami (FL): 17.

Jack Veltri: Let me just say, I’ve really enjoyed watching this journey that Miami (FL) has been on to go from the last at-large team to make the CFP to now being one win away from a national title. It’s a great story without question. However, I’ve watched this Indiana team, and news flash, they’re really freaking good. I not only expect the Hoosiers to win, but I also expect them to cover the large spread. They don’t make mistakes and are on the verge of serious history. The greatest turnaround in sports history concludes with one final chapter on Monday, and it’ll be a perfect 16-0 season for Indiana. Indiana: 38, Miami (FL): 17.

Chris Wellbaum: Picking Miami means you are picking Mario Cristobal over this guy:

We’ve been waiting all season for Indiana to turn back into a pumpkin because they can’t possibly be this good, and it hasn’t happened yet. If it didn’t happen against Ohio State or Oregon, who are both better than Miami, so it isn’t going to happen against the Hurricanes. Indiana: 42, Miami (FL): 16.