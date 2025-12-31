Staff Picks: College Football Playoff quarterfinals, New Year's bowl games
South Carolina’s season is long over, but the college football season is still chugging along with some of its biggest games of the year on deck.
The College Football Playoff quarterfinals round will take place this week, starting on New Year’s Eve with Miami and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, and then three more games on New Year’s Day.
The full slate of CFP matchups for this week includes:
Miami vs. Ohio State (Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN)
Oregon vs. Texas Tech (Thursday at noon on ESPN)
Alabama vs. Indiana (Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPN)
Ole Miss vs. Georgia (Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN)
Here’s how the GamecockCentral and 107.5 The Game staff sees these CFP games going, along with other NYE, NYD, and post-NYD matchups.
|Iowa vs. Vanderbilt (Reliaquest Bowl)
|Arizona State vs. Duke (Sun Bowl)
|Michigan vs. Texas (Citrus Bowl)
|Nebraska vs. Utah (Las Vegas Bowl)
|Miami (FL) vs. Ohio State (Cotton Bowl)
|Oregon vs. Texas Tech (Orange Bowl)
|Alabama vs. Indiana (Rose Bowl)
|Ole Miss vs. Georgia (Sugar Bowl)
|Arizona vs. SMU (Holiday Bowl)
|Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State (Duke’s Mayo Bowl)
|George Bagwell (104-64)
|Vanderbilt
|Duke
|Texas
|Utah
|Ohio State
|Texas Tech
|Indiana
|Georgia
|Arizona
|Mississippi State
|Elijah Campbell (107-61)
|Vanderbilt
|Arizona State
|Texas
|Utah
|Ohio State
|Oregon
|Indiana
|Georgia
|SMU
|Wake Forest
|Chris Clark (109-59)
|Vanderbilt
|Duke
|Texas
|Utah
|Ohio State
|Texas Tech
|Alabama
|Georgia
|SMU
|Mississippi State
|Terry Ford (101-67)
|Vanderbilt
|Arizona State
|Texas
|Utah
|Ohio State
|Oregon
|Indiana
|Georgia
|SMU
|Mississippi State
|Griffin Goodwyn (116-52)
|Vanderbilt
|Duke
|Texas
|Utah
|Ohio State
|Texas Tech
|Indiana
|Georgia
|Arizona
|Wake Forest
|Tyler Head (102-66)
|Vanderbilt
|Arizona State
|Texas
|Utah
|Ohio State
|Oregon
|Indiana
|Georgia
|Arizona
|Mississippi State
|Mingo Martin (103-65)
|Vanderbilt
|Duke
|Texas
|Utah
|Miami (FL)
|Oregon
|Indiana
|Georgia
|SMU
|Wake Forest
|Kevin Miller (110-58)
|Vanderbilt
|Duke
|Texas
|Utah
|Ohio State
|Oregon
|Indiana
|Georgia
|Arizona
|Wake Forest
|Wes Mitchell (114-54)
|Vanderbilt
|Arizona State
|Michigan
|Utah
|Ohio State
|Texas Tech
|Indiana
|Georgia
|Arizona
|Mississippi State
|Jay Philips (106-62)
|Vanderbilt
|Arizona State
|Texas
|Utah
|Ohio State
|Texas Tech
|Indiana
|Georgia
|SMU
|Mississippi State
|Kendall Smith (110-58)
|Vanderbilt
|Duke
|Texas
|Nebraska
|Ohio State
|Texas Tech
|Indiana
|Ole Miss
|Arizona
|Wake Forest
|Mike Uva (109-59)
|Vanderbilt
|Duke
|Texas
|Utah
|Ohio State
|Oregon
|Indiana
|Georgia
|Arizona
|Mississippi State
|Jack Veltri (104-64)
|Vanderbilt
|Arizona State
|Texas
|Utah
|Ohio State
|Oregon
|Alabama
|Ole Miss
|Arizona
|Mississippi State
|Chris Wellbaum (105-63)
|Vanderbilt
|Arizona State
|Texas
|Utah
|Ohio State
|Oregon
|Indiana
|Georgia
|SMU
|Wake Forest