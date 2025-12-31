Staff Picks: College Football Playoff quarterfinals, New Year's bowl games

South Carolina’s season is long over, but the college football season is still chugging along with some of its biggest games of the year on deck.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals round will take place this week, starting on New Year’s Eve with Miami and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, and then three more games on New Year’s Day.

The full slate of CFP matchups for this week includes:

Miami vs. Ohio State (Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Oregon vs. Texas Tech (Thursday at noon on ESPN)

Alabama vs. Indiana (Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPN)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN)

Here’s how the GamecockCentral and 107.5 The Game staff sees these CFP games going, along with other NYE, NYD, and post-NYD matchups.

