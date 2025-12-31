Skip to main content
South Carolina
Staff Picks: College Football Playoff quarterfinals, New Year's bowl games

imageby: Jack Veltri6 hours agojacktveltri

South Carolina’s season is long over, but the college football season is still chugging along with some of its biggest games of the year on deck.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals round will take place this week, starting on New Year’s Eve with Miami and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, and then three more games on New Year’s Day.

The full slate of CFP matchups for this week includes:

Miami vs. Ohio State (Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Oregon vs. Texas Tech (Thursday at noon on ESPN)

Alabama vs. Indiana (Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPN)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN)

Here’s how the GamecockCentral and 107.5 The Game staff sees these CFP games going, along with other NYE, NYD, and post-NYD matchups.

Iowa vs. Vanderbilt (Reliaquest Bowl)Arizona State vs. Duke (Sun Bowl)Michigan vs. Texas (Citrus Bowl)Nebraska vs. Utah (Las Vegas Bowl)Miami (FL) vs. Ohio State (Cotton Bowl)Oregon vs. Texas Tech (Orange Bowl)Alabama vs. Indiana (Rose Bowl)Ole Miss vs. Georgia (Sugar Bowl)Arizona vs. SMU (Holiday Bowl)Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State (Duke’s Mayo Bowl)
George Bagwell (104-64)VanderbiltDukeTexasUtahOhio StateTexas TechIndianaGeorgiaArizonaMississippi State
Elijah Campbell (107-61)VanderbiltArizona StateTexasUtahOhio StateOregonIndianaGeorgiaSMUWake Forest
Chris Clark (109-59)VanderbiltDukeTexasUtahOhio StateTexas TechAlabamaGeorgiaSMUMississippi State
Terry Ford (101-67)VanderbiltArizona StateTexasUtahOhio StateOregonIndianaGeorgiaSMUMississippi State
Griffin Goodwyn (116-52)VanderbiltDukeTexasUtahOhio StateTexas TechIndianaGeorgiaArizonaWake Forest
Tyler Head (102-66)VanderbiltArizona StateTexasUtahOhio StateOregonIndianaGeorgiaArizonaMississippi State
Mingo Martin (103-65)VanderbiltDukeTexasUtahMiami (FL)OregonIndianaGeorgiaSMUWake Forest
Kevin Miller (110-58)VanderbiltDukeTexasUtahOhio StateOregonIndianaGeorgiaArizonaWake Forest
Wes Mitchell (114-54)VanderbiltArizona StateMichiganUtahOhio StateTexas TechIndianaGeorgiaArizonaMississippi State
Jay Philips (106-62)VanderbiltArizona StateTexasUtahOhio StateTexas TechIndianaGeorgiaSMUMississippi State
Kendall Smith (110-58)VanderbiltDukeTexasNebraskaOhio StateTexas TechIndianaOle MissArizona Wake Forest
Mike Uva (109-59)Vanderbilt DukeTexasUtahOhio StateOregonIndianaGeorgia ArizonaMississippi State
Jack Veltri (104-64)VanderbiltArizona StateTexasUtahOhio StateOregonAlabamaOle MissArizonaMississippi State
Chris Wellbaum (105-63)VanderbiltArizona StateTexasUtahOhio StateOregonIndianaGeorgiaSMUWake Forest

