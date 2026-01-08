Staff Picks: College Football Playoff semifinals; Fiesta and Peach Bowl predictions

South Carolina’s season is long over, but the college football season is still chugging along with some of its biggest games of the year on deck.

The College Football Playoff semifinals round will take place this week, starting on Thursday with Miami (FL) and Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. Then on Friday, Oregon and Indiana will duke it out in the Peach Bowl.

The full slate of CFP matchups for this week includes:

Miami (FL) vs. Ole Miss (Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Oregon vs. Indiana (Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Here’s how the GamecockCentral and 107.5 The Game staff sees these CFP games going.

Join GamecockCentral now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.