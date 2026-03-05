State's top prospect, LSU commit sets South Carolina official visit

Irmo (S.C.) class of 2027 four-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant committed to LSU in January, but that hasn’t stopped South Carolina from staying in the hunt.

Much like the Gamecocks did with top Midlands target Julian Walker last recruiting cycle, they will look to flip this year’s No. 23 overall prospect in the country.

Bryant confirmed to GamecockCentral that he’s planning to visit South Carolina on June 12.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder is also scheduled to take officials to Miami (May 29), Texas A&M (June 5), and LSU (June 19).

247Sports first reported the visit slate.

Bryant was originally being recruited to South Carolina by former coach Sterling Lucas, who left for LSU this offseason. Bryant committed to the Tigers shortly after.

New EDGEs coach Deion Barnes has taken over his recruitment for the Gamecocks.

Bryant is ranked the No. 23 overall prospect and the No. 4 EDGE in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of the three major recruiting media sites.

The Rivals rankings are even higher on him, ranking him the No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 1 EDGE in the 2027 class.

He is the consensus top prospect in the state of South Carolina in all the major rankings.

Bryant recorded 79 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks during his junior season at Irmo.