Steve Spurrier recalls favorite win, Clowney hit ahead of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame induction

Former South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier headlines the 10-member South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s induction Class of 2026, which will be honored in Columbia in May.

The Head Ball Coach, who spent 10-plus seasons with the Gamecocks, met with the media via Zoom on Monday and discussed a range of topics, including his favorite moments with the program.

“People always ask me, what was your favorite game? Favorite home game had to be Alabama that day,” Spurrier said. “It just seemed like the most beautiful day, and our guys played super — offense, defense, kickers, everybody.

“And to beat the No. 1 team in the country, that was reason to celebrate, and I think the Gamecock fans, the guys that had been there and the women that had been there, oh the last 30 or 40 or 50 years or whatever and said we beat the No. 1 team in the country. That was neat and that was a special day. But finishing in the Top 10, winning 11, those were really special seasons also.”

Spurrier is, of course, referring to South Carolina’s 35-21 win over Nick Saban and then-No. 1 Alabama in 2010.

In arguably his best game in the Garnet and Black, quarterback Stephen Garcia went 17-for-20 for 201 yards and three touchdowns and an interception.

Marcus Lattimore rushed for 93 yards and two scores, while Alshon Jeffery had seven receptions for 127 yards, two touchdowns, and several iconic moments.

The victory helped Carolina reach its first SEC Championship game in school history and helped lay the foundation for the three-straight 11-win seasons that would follow.

Spurrier was asked about another iconic moment during his tenure that would come a few years later on the first day of 2013.

Simply known as “The Hit,” Jadeveon Clowney’s tackle and forced fumble heard ’round the world, would not have been possible without the officials blowing the prior call when it appeared the Gamecocks had stopped Michigan short on fourth down.

“Well, that was the first and I think the only time that it was clear that he did not make the first down and the referee was pointing that he did,” Spurrier recalled. “And I think the referee got confused. There was a whole bunch of guys and it’s that far short, I just thought he got confused.

“I said, ‘No, no, we’re going that way.’ And he ran to the middle of the field. And I asked another ref, I said, ‘You know he was short, don’t ya?’ and he just jogged on back to the middle of the field, also. He didn’t want to hear any more of it. But that set up the Clowney hit, of course, right after that. And then right after that, Connor Shaw hit, I think Ace Sanders on about a 40-yard touchdown. So those bang, bang, bang were three memorable plays right there.”

While some will only remember Spurrier for his mid-season exit in 2015, he provided Gamecock Nation some of the program’s best moments.

His 86-49 overall record is the best in school history.

Spurrier produced the only three Top-10 finishes in school history, including a No. 4 ranking in 2013. He also enjoyed a streak of being ranked among the AP’s Top-25 for 69-consecutive polls, the longest streak in school history and was the only football coach in school history to defeat the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

He produced a first-team All-American in six-consecutive seasons and had 38 players selected in the NFL Draft over 11 seasons at South Carolina.

“It is special; it is special,” Spurrier said of his induction. “And hopefully, again, the years that me and my wife Jerri were up there, we did some good for the University of South Carolina and hopefully the state of South Carolina. Obviously, Florida is where I went to school and played, (so) it’s pretty normal that I’m down here working as the ambassador at the University of Florida, trying to help our school here.

“But I’ll always be a Dukey and a Gamecock. I was at Duke six years and I am thankful and appreciative of the people at Duke that hired me and Mike McGee at South Carolina hired me. So, anyway, yeah there’s a special place at the University of South Carolina in our family, for sure.”

The South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Induction Banquet honoring the class of 2026 is set for Monday, May 18, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The 10 individuals will be forever enshrined with the state’s highest athletic honor.

The SCAHOF Banquet is the largest annual celebration of Palmetto State sports stars under one roof. The tradition of recognizing past inductees, the “Walk of Legends,” is one of the event’s highlights. The affair, which includes a reception and dinner, begins at 5:00 p.m. Tables of eight may be purchased online at https://scahof.org/Banquet.