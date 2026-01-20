Steve Spurrier to be inducted into South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2026

Steve Spurrier, the winningest head football coach in South Carolina history, is set to be inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 10-member class of 2026.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 20, 2026) – University of South Carolina head football coach Steve Spurrier, Clemson women’s basketball coach Jim Davis and South Carolina State defensive back Dwayne Harper highlight the 10-member South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s induction Class of 2026.

Also being enshrined are Coastal Carolina track & field star and three-time Olympic Games participant Amber Campbell, former USC and NFL defensive lineman Andrew Provence, Clemson pitcher and Major Leaguer Brian Barnes, Clemson long-time publicist and radio analyst Tim Bourret, Greenwood native and Appalachian State quarterback Armanti Edwards, Anderson native and UGA basketball standout Saudia Roundtree and long-time S.C. high school cross country and track coaching legend Bob Jenkins, who will be enshrined posthumously.

“Once again, we have another impressive class that will be enshrined in our state’s hall of fame in May,” said Executive Director Andy Solomon. “Our nominating committee has a most difficult challenge annually, and this year was no exception. They created a very competitive ballot from more than 200 names and, as expected, the best of the best rose to the top. We are thrilled with the tremendous individuals who create the Class of ’26.”

The South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Induction Banquet honoring the class of 2026 is set for Monday, May 18, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The 10 individuals will be forever enshrined with the state’s highest athletic honor.

The SCAHOF Banquet is the largest annual celebration of Palmetto State sports stars under one roof. The tradition of recognizing past inductees, the “Walk of Legends,” is one of the event’s highlights. The affair, which includes a reception and dinner, begins at 5:00 p.m. Tables of eight may be purchased online at https://scahof.org/Banquet.

2026 SCAHOF Inductees

Brian Barnes

Clemson left-handed pitcher Brian Barnes established many Tiger records that includes most wins (16), and strikeouts in a season (208 in 1989), still among the best in college history. He set the ACC career record in strikeouts (513 from 1986-89), the fourth best in college baseball history. He is listed in the Clemson career stats in several categories: starts (65, 2nd), complete games (21, 2nd), wins (44, 1st), innings pitched (475.1, 1st), strikeouts (513, 1st), strikeouts per 9 innings (9.71, 9th), batters faced (2,052, 1st).

Barnes was named ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Tournament MVP in 1989 and was enshrined into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 2004. The only Clemson pitcher to capture the Stowe Award (recognized as Clemson’s most valuable pitcher) three years in a row, he was selected a first team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America (1989), and a second-team All-American by Baseball America (1988).

He completed his career with a 44-10 record, 2.97 career ERA, 513 strikeouts with 250 walks. Barnes was twice named first-team All-ACC having led the nation in strikeouts in 1989 (208) and second in the nation in strikeouts per 9 innings. Barnes played five years in the Major Leagues (1990-94) with the Montreal Expos, Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers and compiled a 14-22 mark with a 3.94 ERA and 275 strikeouts.

Tim Bourret

Selected for the Clemson Hall of Fame in 2025, Tim Bourret, a native of West Hartford, Conn., worked in the Clemson Sports Information office for 40 years, from 1978-89 as assistant SID under Bob Bradley and from 1989 to July 2018 as director.

Bourret was inducted into the College Sports Information Directors Hall of Fame in 2017 and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the organization in 2019. During his time as SID, Clemson won “Super 11” Awards from Football Writers Association as one of the top 11 football SID offices in the nation, five times under his leadership and one of three schools to be honored in five of the first nine years of the award.

He continues to serve as the color analyst for both Clemson football and basketball games and is regarded as the dean of broadcasters in any sport in the ACC.

In 2007 was named an honorary alumnus of Clemson University and has authored four books about Clemson football, four books about Notre Dame athletics and has co-authored three Basketball for Dummies Books with former Notre Dame coach Digger Phelps. In 2018 he received the Bobby Richardson Sportsmanship Award from the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

Bourret is a “Double Domer” earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Notre Dame.

Amber Campbell

Amber Campbell was a five-time NCAA All-American in the hammer and weight throw and a 16-time Big South Champion during her four years at Coastal Carolina. She owns school records in the weight, indoor shot put, outdoor shot put, discus and the hammer throws. She also was named Big South Women’s Track Athlete of the Year each of her final three years. In 2002-03, she was honored as the conference’s Female Athlete of the Year.

Campbell had her first international competition at the 2005 World Championships. She then competed in the 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2015 World Championships. Her first Olympic berth came at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. She competed at the 2012 Olympic Games and the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. Campbell advanced to the finals, placing 6th – the highest ever finish by an American woman.

Her personal best is 74.03 m (242 ft 10 in), which was her winning mark at the 2016 United States Olympic Trials in Eugene. The mark is the former W35 Masters World Record.

Campbell is a 2004 graduate with a degree in psychology. In addition to her volunteer status with the Chanticleer program, she works as a personal trainer and a night manager at Sport Doctors.

Jim Davis

Clemson head women’s basketball coach Jim Davis enjoyed a successful 49-year coaching career that included 37 years as a collegiate head coach and 12 years in the junior college and high school ranks. He led Clemson to 355 victories in 552 games during an 18-year tenure as head coach (1987-2004).

Davis is the only men’s or women’s basketball coach in Clemson history to lead Clemson to an ACC Tournament championship, winning the titles in 1995 and 1999, while leaving as the winningest coach in Clemson history, regardless of sport. Davis guided the Lady Tigers to 16 postseason appearances in 18 years, 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, 11 top-25 seasons, 11 campaigns with 20+ wins, four NCAA Sweet 16 appearances and one NCAA Elite Eight appearance.

Davis recorded 51 wins against top-25 ranked opponents, coached 16 All-ACC players and four ACC 50-Year Anniversary Performers, and had an impressive 100% graduation rate of four-year players. Prior to coming to Clemson, he guided Tennessee Tech for four years (2012-16) and led them to the regular season Ohio Valley Championship in 2012-13.

He also spent six highly-successful years at Roane State Community College in Harriman, Tenn., and led the Raiderettes to a 127-35 record, building a .784 winning percentage from 1979-85. His teams won four Tennessee JC Athletic Association division championships and one state championship, and were ranked in the Top 10 by the NJCAA three times (1981, 1984, 1985).

He is a member of the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Junior College Athletic Hall of Fame.

Armanti Edwards

Greenwood, S.C. native Armanti Edwards was a four-time first team All-American at Appalachian State (2006-09). He became the first Division 1 player in NCAA history with more than 10,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards in a career.

Edwards became the first-ever two-time Walter Payton Award winner while leading Appalachian State to two FCS national titles. He was also the starting quarterback for one of the greatest upsets in college football history when the FCS Mountaineers upset fifth-ranked Michigan in 2006.

Edwards was a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2010. He played four seasons in the NFL with the Panthers and Cleveland Browns before six seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL). He won a 2017 Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts.

Edwards is a member of the Appalachian State Hall of Fame and the Southern Conference Hall of Fame. In 2024 he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Appalachian State retired his number 14 jersey during a halftime ceremony on Nov. 25, 2023.

Edwards played at Greenwood High School under Greenwood head coach Shell Dula. He originally played wide receiver, but his senior year he moved under center.

Dwayne Harper

Defensive back Dwayne Harper was born in Orangeburg, S.C., and graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He played his college ball at South Carolina State (1985-1987) and earned first team All-MEAC honors in 1986.

As a senior, Harper intercepted eight passes (tied-program record at the time), was named first team All-MEAC and Associated Press DI-AA All-American. The Bulldog defensive back was drafted in the 11th round of the 1988 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He played six seasons with the Seahawks, five with the San Diego Chargers, and one season with the Detroit Lions.

Harper started at cornerback for the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX and racked up 571 total tackles in 148 career games. He started 128 and recorded at least three interceptions in five of his 12 seasons. Harper added seven career fumble recoveries and a touchdown. He was named to the MEAC Hall of Fame in 2019 and to the S.C. State Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Bob Jenkins

Bob Jenkins coached track from 1957-95 and was one of the founders and organizers of cross country in South Carolina. He guided seven state championship teams – four in track and three in cross country – and won 30 conference titles while compiling a career record of 1,021-185. He spent decades coaching schools in South Carolina (including Northwestern High School and South Pointe High School), helping grow the sport in the state and earning numerous state and national coaching honors.

Jenkins earned honors as the National Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 1976, and the organization’s cross-country Coach of the Year in 1978. He was named S.C. Track Coach of the Year six times and S.C. Cross Country Coach of the Year four times. Jenkins has been inducted into three halls of fame: U.S. Track Coaches, S.C. Coaches Association and York County.

He coached the 1982 USA National Team in London and the US Olympic Festival team in 1981. Jenkins coached 47 high school All-Americans and sent 237 athletes to the college level. He served on several national track boards.

Andrew Provence

Andrew Provence is one of two former South Carolina football players to finish his career with over 400 tackles, accomplishing the feat in just three seasons (1980-82). He still ranks second on the Gamecocks’ career list for sacks with 26 and is fourth in tackles for loss with 35. His 10 sacks in 1982 set the school record and still ranks tied for third on the school’s all-time list.

Provence led the Gamecocks in tackles in 1981 (161) and 1982 (133) and was named to the school’s Modern Era all-time team. He was a Sporting News first-team All-American in 1982 and was a third-team selection by the Associated Press. He was selected to play in the Senior Bowl and was picked by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 1983 NFL draft.

Provence played in the NFL for the Falcons (1983-87) and the Denver Broncos (1988-89). While in Atlanta, he played in 70 games and recorded five sacks. He was inducted into USC’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010 and in 2017, The State newspaper selected him as the 18th-best player in Gamecock history.

Provence was a three-year starter at Benedictine Military School in Savannah. He was named to the Savannah News-Press All-City team in 1977 and 1978 while earning All-State honors in 1978. Provence was inducted into the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995.

Provence has worked as a mental health counselor since August 1990. He earned a master’s degree in professional counseling from Liberty University and is an ordained minister.

Saudia Roundtree

Saudia Roundtree was one of the most electrifying players in SEC history and enjoyed what was then the most successful single-season haul of accolades by any women’s basketball player in league history. In 1996 she was named National Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year and SEC Female Athlete of the Year.

The crafty guard, who was the 1994 National Junior College Player of the Year, led Georgia to the 1995 NCAA Final Four and was the catalyst to an SEC Championship and NCAA runner-up finish in 1996.

Roundtree took the nation by storm during a January stretch when Georgia defeated No. 4 Tennessee, No. 24 Auburn, No. 3 Connecticut, No. 10 Penn State and No. 20 Florida. The Anderson, South Carolina, native averaged 26.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.0 steals per game in those contests as the Lady Bulldogs climbed to No. 1 spot in both national polls.

She began her collegiate career at Kilgore Junior College where she led her squad to the 1993 NJCAA national title and also captured National Junior College Player of the Year honors in 1994. She transferred to the University of Georgia where she was named an All-American and the Naismith College Player of the Year, USBWA Women’s National Player of the Year and the WBCA Player of the Year in 1996.

Roundtree also received an ESPY Award in 1997 for the Best Female College Basketball Player. The ESPY Awards (short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, and often referred to as the ESPYs) is an annual American awards show produced by ESPN since 1993, recognizing individual and team athletic achievement and other sports-related performance.

After college, Roundtree played three seasons in the American Basketball League (ABL) with the Atlanta Glory and Nashville Noise where she was an ABL All-Star.

Following her playing career, Roundtree turned to coaching. She began at Morris Brown in 2001-02 (assistant coach and interim head coach) and eventually became head coach at North Carolina A&T (2002–05). She held assistant coaching positions at Alabama, Central Florida, Clemson and North Texas.

Roundtree helped grow women’s basketball by becoming among the first to have their own signature shoe, “The Dime.” She earned her Bachelor’s degree in sociology from the Georgia in 1996.

Steve Spurrier

Steve Spurrier served as head football coach at South Carolina from 2005-15 and led the Gamecocks to an 86-49 overall record, the most wins for a USC football coach.

Most of South Carolina’s most successful seasons came during the Spurrier Era, including an SEC East Division championship in 2010 and three consecutive 11-win seasons (2011–13). He led the Gamecocks to five bowl wins.

Spurrier produced the only three Top-10 finishes in school history, including a No. 4 ranking in 2013. Spurrier enjoyed a streak of being ranked among the AP’s Top-25 for 69-consecutive polls, the longest streak in school history and was the only football coach in school history to defeat the No. 1-ranked team in the country (Alabama in 2010). He produced a first-team All-American in six-consecutive seasons and had 38 players selected in the NFL Draft over 11 seasons at South Carolina.

The “Head Ball Coach” started his career in 1963 at the University of Florida. He took over as the starting quarterback during his sophomore season in 1964 and won the Heisman Trophy as a senior in 1966.

Spurrier was the third overall pick of the 1967 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He played 10 seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers (nine seasons) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (one). His professional coaching career included stints with the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits (1983-85) and the NFL’s Washington Redskins (2002-03).

Spurrier began his 26-year college head coaching career at Duke from 1987-89. The ACC Coach of the Year in both 1988 and 1989, his 1989 team won the university’s first ACC title since 1962 and made its first bowl appearance since 1960.

He joined the Gators as head coach in 1990 and took the program to new heights, winning the school’s first Southeastern Conference title in 1991. He went on to be named SEC Coach of the Year five times at Florida, led the Gators to six conference titles and the school’s first-ever national title in 1996. Florida Field was renamed Steve Spurrier-Florida Field in his honor.

Spurrier retired from coaching during the 2015 season at South Carolina. He finished his collegiate head coaching career with a record of 228-89-2 (.718)