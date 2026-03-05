Strong pitching night guides South Carolina to midweek win over Charleston Southern

Paul Mainieri found himself in a tough position. Connor Chicoli had been pitching well on Wednesday, but in the fifth inning, he worked himself into a bases-loaded jam with no outs as his pitch count climbed into the high 70s.

The second-year head coach really had only two options. He could ride it out with Chicoli and let him work out of his own mess, or he could turn to his bullpen and bring in a fresh arm to do the job.

In the end, Mainieri chose to double dip. He stuck with Chicoli, who induced a line drive to KJ Scobey for the first out. Then he turned to Brandon Stone to try to finish off the inning.

The move paid off as Stone retired the next two batters and kept South Carolina’s 2-0 lead intact as the Gamecocks (9-5) would go on to beat Charleston Southern 4-1 on Wednesday night.

“I just wanted to roll the dice with Stone that he would get that first guy out,” Mainieri said, explaining his decision-making process after the game. “It wasn’t really a favorable matchup for us in Stone against (Charleston Southern’s) left-handed hitter, but after he got the first guy, he threw him a great changeup and got the ground ball to second base.”

Chicoli turned in a solid bounce-back outing after a rough start against Queens last week. He pitched 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while finishing with two strikeouts and two walks over 77 pitches. But Stone, in particular, kept Chicoli’s final line from looking much worse.

The right-hander pitched 2.2 innings and gave up four hits with three strikeouts and a walk. A run scored against him in the sixth, though it went down as unearned.

Stone, who began the year in the weekend rotation, moved to the bullpen after Josh Gunther became the Gamecocks’ Friday night starter last week. He took the news as well as he could have and has since done well in two appearances out of relief.

“I told (Mainieri) I’d be ready yesterday,” Stone said. “They advised me against that. But, yeah, I told him I’m ready to go whenever he needed me. I think Chico maybe put a guy on, and we kind of had an idea that, like, ‘Alright, Stone, you’re gonna get ready to go.’ And I went in there and threw a lot of groundballs and let my defense work for me.”

South Carolina struggled to generate much offense against Charleston Southern’s bullpen after scoring runs in the first and second innings. However, Ethan Lizama ripped a two-run double with two outs in the sixth to clear the bases and give both the offense and Stone some breathing room.

“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit,” said Lizama, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI. “It’s always nice to have guys on base. I just showed up at that time.”

With a few days off before the Gamecocks’ next game on Saturday, Mainieri decided to deploy two of his top bullpen options, first with Stone, then with Alex Valentin, to get the six-out save.

“As I was walking up here, I said to Brandon, you know, ‘You threw 48 pitches. You’d be ready for Sunday,'” Mainieri said. “He goes, ‘Oh, I’ll be ready for Saturday.’ He and Valentin are two peas in a pod. They just want to pitch all the time, so I just have to be careful how much we use them.”

Valentin executed the plan almost perfectly as he pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his third save of the year. He finished the night with four strikeouts across the seven batters he faced.

The left-hander hasn’t allowed a run through six relief appearances this season, spanning 12.1 innings, as he’s off to the best start of his career.

“He’s good enough to be a starting pitcher, and I’m sure if you asked him, he’d want to be a starting pitcher. So does Brandon,” Mainieri said. “It’s kind of a good luxury when you’ve got more than three guys that you think could be really good starting pitchers, but somebody’s got to pitch those important innings for us, innings six through nine. I just felt Valentin’s personality, his fearlessness, his stuff, his ability to throw strikes, all those things, I felt that he would be a really good closer, and it’s proven to be true so far.”

Up next: South Carolina will begin a three-game series with Princeton, starting on Saturday with a doubleheader. First pitch for Game 1 will be at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.

