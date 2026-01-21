Strong shooting night helps South Carolina snap three-game skid in win over Sooners

Perhaps it was the hot pink shoes that could be spotted from the last row of the nosebleed seats, or maybe it was being back at home after two tough games on the road. It could’ve also just been one of those nights.

Whatever the reason was, there was nothing Oklahoma could’ve done to slow down Elijah Strong. Every time the ball touched his hands, his shots seemingly found the net. No matter where he decided to shoot from on the court, that ball was going in one way or another.

Within the first three minutes, Strong had scored South Carolina’s first 11 points to open Tuesday’s game on an 11-0 run. In the midst of a three-game losing streak, his hot start helped get the Gamecocks going in an 85-76 win over the Sooners.

“It did a lot for us. … It put a fire in our team,” Meechie Johnson said of Strong’s fast start. “I always tell him to be aggressive like that. Let it come to him. He stepped up big tonight, early on, and that’s what we need from him. If he can be consistent like that, there’s no telling where we can get to.”

Strong had a similar performance a few weeks ago when he scored 14 points in the first five minutes at LSU on Jan. 6. Just like that night, he proved to be unstoppable early on and made his first four shots, three from three-point range, before a miss came. He scored 15 of the Gamecocks’ first 19 points by the 12-minute mark.

After that, Strong didn’t find the net at nearly the same rate as he did at the beginning, which was to be expected. He finished with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting. But it was enough to help South Carolina (11-8, 2-4 SEC) get out to an early 14-point lead, their largest of the first half.

“Getting off to a fast start is always preferable, I would say,” head coach Lamont Paris said. “It’s not a necessity, but if you have your druthers, I’d always choose to get off to a fast start rather than a slow start. So it puts you in a position to weather a couple of storms and still have a cushion, handle a couple of things that may not go your way.”

Oklahoma eventually got itself going and trimmed the deficit down to three points going into halftime. This was after the Sooners were at one point barely shooting above 30 percent from the field and 11.1 percent from deep before going into the half at a 46.9 percent clip.

However, while this may have looked like an all-too-familiar turning point, the Gamecocks continued to remain in front. The big difference for them in the second half proved to be counteracting most of Oklahoma’s made shots with one of their own on the other end of the floor.

They ended up having one of their better shooting performances of the year, finishing at 49.1 percent from the field and 9-of-20 (45 percent) from beyond the arc. That offensive consistency, even with some defensive lapses and other miscues, allowed for some needed separation.

“It’s unfortunate that we haven’t shot our best this year, but this is a confident group,” said Johnson, who led the team with 20 points, 13 of which came via free throws. “I think tonight was one of those nights where guys are just attacking the rim, putting pressure in the paint, getting to the free-throw line. It was just one of those nights, man. This is how the game is played. In basketball, every game is played differently, so you just take what the defense gives you.”

All five members of South Carolina’s starting five finished with double figures in the win. In addition to Strong and Johnson, Kobe Knox finished with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Myles Stute had 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting. Mike Sharavjamts rounded out the starters in scoring double digits with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting.

Up next: South Carolina will be back on the road this weekend when it travels to Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off will be at 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

