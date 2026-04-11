South Carolina survives late comeback attempt after strong Phillips start to clinch first SEC series win of season

All signs pointed towards South Carolina and Missouri engaging in another pitchers’ duel in the early going. With both starters dealing, whichever team generated offense and minimized mistakes would likely end up in the win column

South Carolina found itself on the favorable end in both metrics for much of game two of its series against Missouri. A positive string of at-bats, compounded with shortcomings on both sides of the ball for the Tigers, helped the Gamecocks pull away midway through the contest. Still, that only took South Carolina so far, as they needed to dig deep late in the game.

After a strong start from Amp Phillips, the Gamecocks survived a late comeback attempt to pull out a 1-0 win in Columbia, Missouri. The victory clinched South Carolina’s first SEC series triumph of the season.

Amp Phillips, the Gamecocks’ (17-19, 4-10 SEC) game two starter, picked up right where Brandon Stone left off after his own strong outing in the series opener. Phillips pounded the zone in the opening frame, retiring all three Missouri (20-16, 3-11 SEC) batters via strikeouts.

Become part of The Insiders Forum on GamecockCentral. Start for $1, and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership.

Stymying the Tigers’ offense would remain a consistent theme until Phillips was lifted from the game in the ninth inning. He finished the contest having allowed zero runs on five hits, striking out a season-high 10 batters and walking just one.

Missouri’s Brady Kehlenbrink, like Phillips, had an outing nearly equal in effectiveness, earning 10 punchouts and holding South Carolina to two hits on one run across 7.1 innings pitched.

That run, however proved to be not only costly, but also the difference in the game.

Neither squad saw a runner reach base until the top of the fourth inning, when Tyler Bak hit a one-out triple deep into the left-field corner. Tigers outfielder Cameron Benson attempted to make a diving grab near the foul line, but his attempt fell inches short.

Bak made his way home two at-bats later after a batted ball by Talmadge LeCroy forced Missouri into committing a costly error with two outs. LeCroy’s effort deflected off Kehlenbrink’s glove into the path of shortstop Kam Durnin, who needed to make a tough throw to end the frame. Instead, it spiked in front of first base, taking Jase Woita off the bag and allowing LeCroy to reach safely.

The Tigers, though, placed pressure on Phillips shortly afterwards. With runners on first and third base with one out in the bottom of the fifth, Missouri looked poised to tie the game. But a failed bunt attempt by Eric Maisonet, which looped behind home plate and was caught by LeCroy, and a Keegan Knutson line-out ended the threat.

The bottom of the ninth inning, though, proved to be even more dramatic. Phillips was chased from the game after two Missouri singles with no outs, but the Tigers’ window to victory was shut soon afterwards after pinch-runner Isaiah Frost was caught stealing third base.

Up next: South Carolina will look to pick up a road sweep of Missouri in the final game of the two teams’ series Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for the 3 p.m., and the game will be available for streaming on SEC Network+.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!