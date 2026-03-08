Sutter's go-ahead blast helps South Carolina complete doubleheader sweep

For someone as big and strong as Logan Sutter, standing at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, he never steps to the plate looking to hit a home run. That might come as a surprise, considering he’s shown power everywhere he’s played throughout his college career.

That’s always been his approach, and it hasn’t changed now that he’s at South Carolina. If anything, he’s looking to drive the ball into the gap and get himself into scoring position. That was his plan heading into the eighth inning Saturday night.

But on a warmer night, with the wind blowing out and a pitch in his wheelhouse, it’s hard for someone like him not to go deep. With the bases empty and one out, the right-handed slugger got a 2–2 pitch over the plate and crushed it into the visitors’ bullpen, giving the Gamecocks their first and only lead in a 4–3 win over Princeton.

“It’s always nice having the wind blowing out,” Sutter said. “But we’re never trying to hit balls out of the park. We’re just trying to get something we can drive.”

Sutter had himself a standout day in helping South Carolina (11-5) complete a doubleheader sweep of the Tigers. The Purdue transfer went a combined 3-for-7 with two homers — one in each game — and four RBI.

He’s now hitting .353 on the year and has recorded a hit in each of his last five games, heating up at the right time with SEC play, where he’ll truly get to make his impact, around the corner.

“He’s hit everywhere he’s been before he came here, and he’s had some rough times,” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “… But you’ve got to stay with a guy like him, because sooner or later, something’s going to click for him. … Hopefully, Logan is going to take a day like today and just get really hot as we’re entering into SEC play. That would be a wonderful thing.”

Sutter’s go-ahead homer came at the perfect time, as the Gamecocks hadn’t produced much at the plate against Princeton’s pitching staff in Game 2. Will Craddock had a two-run single in the fifth that tied the game at two, but aside from that, big hits were few and far between.

Princeton right-hander Liam Kinneen, who came into the day with a 15.43 ERA through two starts, shut the offense down over five innings and allowed just two runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked three.

“When a guy is a little bit wild, it takes a lot of the aggressiveness out of your hitters. You might get some runners on base, but guys don’t want to swing at bad pitches, and so they get a little tentative at the plate,” Mainieri said. “I think (Kinneen) used that to his advantage, and he threw some good breaking balls, too. We didn’t expect to see so many good breaking balls from the kid. The report on him was using his fastball most of the time, so it kind of had us a little bit off balance. That’s why we play nine innings.”

But when Sutter eventually gave South Carolina the lead against Tigers reliever Ryan Penney, it gave way to Brandon Stone, who had already been pitching well out of relief, a chance to slam the door.

Stone picked up his second win of the season, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and striking out five with no walks. However, it almost didn’t end that way, as an error by KJ Scobey in the ninth put runners on the corners with two outs.

“Yeah, I wasn’t too worried about it. It was a tough play either way. I know (Scobey) was coming right across second base on pretty much a slow roller,” Stone said. “So, I mean, it’s not that big of a deal. We got a great defense anyway. I figured that the next kid, especially seeing a righty, I was like, ‘All right, we’ll just hammer this kid, get the third out right here.'”

And Stone would be right. In the very next at-bat, Bennett Crerar swung at the first pitch and popped it up to the left side of the infield — coincidentally into Scobey’s glove — to wrap up a long day’s journey.

“I will say this,” Mainieri said. “The more times you win these close, hard-fought games, the more confidence it gives to your team.”

Up next: South Carolina will go for its first sweep of the season in the series finale against Princeton on Sunday. First pitch will be at 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. Amp Phillips (1-1, 4.15 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

