Talmadge LeCroy's long journey at South Carolina nears its final chapter

It’s not a surprise to Talmadge LeCroy at this point. He doesn’t need to check the lineup card to know where he’s playing or what his role will be in any given game. By now, it’s already understood.

“Yeah, I pretty much know that I’m going to be back there every day,” LeCroy told GamecockCentral.

In all but two games this season, LeCroy has been a mainstay at catcher, starting 54 games while handling the pitching staff and occasionally enduring the physical toll that comes with the position. But the pain is only temporary. He stays in there because that’s exactly how he wants it.

He’ll be back behind the plate on Tuesday when South Carolina faces Tennessee in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. It will be his 230th career game as a Gamecock and potentially the last of an up-and-down college career in Columbia.

“I’m just trying to get my guys my best effort,” LeCroy said. “Just trying to put our pitchers in the best spot with me behind the plate, and just trying to compete — just enjoy it.”

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After originally arriving at South Carolina as a catcher, LeCroy eventually found a home in the infield, becoming the team’s starting third baseman by his sophomore season in 2023.

It was arguably the best year of his career, as he hit .289 with four home runs and 42 RBI. He won the Tom Price Award as the MVP of the USC-Clemson series, then went on to make the All-NCAA Columbia Regional team after driving in five runs against Campbell in the regional final.

The next two seasons brought their share of challenges. His defense proved costly for South Carolina during postseason play in 2024. Then, after moving back to catcher the following year, injuries derailed much of his senior season, forcing him to take a redshirt and return for one final run in 2026.

At several points, LeCroy could have moved on when things became difficult. But instead, he stayed at South Carolina for the entirety of his career — something that has become increasingly rare in today’s college athletics landscape, where some players wind up playing at multiple schools.

Because he’s stuck with it, LeCroy has reaped the rewards of returning this season. He’s become the unofficial team captain and unquestionable leader inside the clubhouse.

He’s also put together a strong bounce-back season, both offensively and behind the plate at catcher.

“Part of it is he’s been healthy and he’s been able to play the position that he came here to play for a full season, which has been awesome to see,” interim head coach Monte Lee said. “… I just think that being able to catch for a full season has put him in the position that he’s always wanted to play. He’s always wanted to be the guy back there. And I think what you’re seeing is him putting together, in my opinion, his best season because of that.”

So much so that Lee believes LeCroy has put himself in a position to potentially hear his name called in this summer’s MLB Draft. Lee said he could see him being selected on Day 3 or, at worst, signing with an organization as an undrafted free agent.

“They always need catchers at the pro level. They never have enough catchers in the minor leagues. So if you want a guy that can go out and play behind the plate, he certainly can do that,” Lee said. “He can certainly manage at-bats. He can put together good, competitive at-bats with anybody. … There just aren’t that many good catchers out there, and I certainly think that he deserves an opportunity to continue his career as a player.”

Regardless of where LeCroy ends up next, one thing is abundantly clear. Sure, replacing his presence behind the plate and his bat in the middle of the lineup will be a difficult task. But the leadership he provided and the continuous loyalty to South Carolina are qualities that will be even harder to replace.

“His experiences, good and bad, have made him the player he is today,” Lee said. “And that’s why he’s the leader of this team this year.”

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